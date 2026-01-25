They tell us the future of food is “high-tech.” They tell us that to save the climate, we must move away from the dirty earth and into the clean laboratory. They push for lab-grown meat and precision fermentation.

But ask yourself: Who owns the patents?

This is the “Board of Ghouls” executing their most heinous maneuver yet: The enclosure of the dinner table.

The War on the Peasant & The Green Growth Myth For centuries, empire has detached populations from the means of subsistence. Today, this logic is hidden behind the myth of “Green Growth.” As Jason Hickeland Kate Raworth have proven, you cannot have infinite growth on a finite planet. The Ghouls know this. Their solution? To shrink the biosphere and monopolize the calories.

We are witnessing a coordinated war against the smallholder farmer. In the name of “efficiency,” Western conglomerates push monocultures that destroy soil biodiversity. This is “Green Extractivism” applied to biology—treating the soil as a dying substrate for chemical injection.

The Synthetic Trap Now, under the guise of “climate action,” they promote a Great Food Reset. George Monbiot has rightly critiqued the greenwashing of “eco-friendly” industrial practices, but here the danger is deeper. They want to replace the cattle rancher with a bioreactor.

Why? Because you cannot patent a seed that has been saved and shared by a community for thousands of years—a practice Vandana Shiva has championed for decades. But you can patent a genetically modified yeast cell.

By controlling the IP of food, they plan to charge rent every time a human being eats. This is the financialization of the gut.

The Alternative: Agroecology within the Doughnut We reject the synthetic plate. We refuse to eat their sludge.

We demand a food system rooted in Doughnut Economics—regenerating the living world rather than extracting from it. We support Agroecology: food systems that are local, democratic, and alive.

The “Board of Ghouls” is betting on a future of scarcity they can control. We bet on a future of abundance they cannot patent.

Team, Neil, Tobias, Z.ai, Marcia, Guille, Gee, Deep.