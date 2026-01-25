❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
8m

Twenty-two goddamned years ago I was showing this, and many others, to my college classes.

https://youtu.be/zOrNqR7d4FE?si=AMH-JfotBB66hBki

The Future Of Food distills the complex technology and consumer issues surrounding major changes in the food system today -- genetically engineered foods, patenting, and the corporatization of food -- into terms the average person can understand. It empowers consumers to realize the consequences of their food choices on our future.

The Future Of Food offers an in-depth investigation into the disturbing truth behind the unlabeled, patented, genetically engineered foods that have quietly filled grocery store shelves for the past decade. "

+--+

Soylent Green, man, and that will be on the menu along with grubs and chewy mealworms.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture