“Epsteins Zorro Ranch”

A convicted sex offender with documented allegations of abuse at a remote 7,600-acre property.

A state land lease secured for $872.22 per year.

Multiple victim testimonies placing abuse at the ranch.

And yet — unlike his New York townhouse and private island — the FBI never searched Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

This is not a footnote. It is a pattern.

Jeffrey Epstein acquired the New Mexico property in the 1990s. Court documents and victim accounts (including Annie Farmer’s 1996 testimony) describe abuse occurring there. Despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction in Florida, New Mexico authorities did not require him to register as a sex offender. After his 2019 arrest, federal investigators searched his other properties — but Zorro Ranch remained untouched.

The ranch was quietly sold in 2023 to an anonymous LLC before any forensic examination could take place.

Political connections add another layer. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson (who died in 2023) had multiple documented meetings with Epstein after his Florida conviction. Epstein also donated to Richardson’s campaigns. These ties do not prove wrongdoing — but they illustrate how proximity to power can create zones of impunity.

This is the Achiever-stage protection racket in plain sight: when the powerful are involved, normal rules of investigation and accountability are quietly suspended. The same system that aggressively pursues ordinary citizens often finds ways to look the other way when the trail leads toward elite networks.

The deeper scandal is not just one man’s crimes. It is the institutional machinery that enables certain individuals to operate with reduced scrutiny — sweetheart deals, overlooked properties, delayed or absent investigations. This is enclosure of justice itself.

We do not need more conspiracy. We need transparency.

• Why was Zorro Ranch never properly searched? • Who benefited from the extraordinarily favourable land lease? • What mechanisms allow high-profile individuals to evade standard post-conviction oversight?

Until these questions receive honest answers, public trust in institutions will continue to erode — and with good reason.

The living commons demands better. Not because we seek vengeance, but because no one — regardless of wealth or connections — should exist above accountability.

The ranch may be gone.

The questions remain.

We will keep asking them.

✊🌎❤️

eaarthnet

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