Your votes do count! So avoid the zionist avoid the clowns.
Most main politicians are vetted directly or indirectly by zionist lobby groups. Remember a zionist is of any faith (or even none!)
AIPAC, is a case in example in US.
as is The friends of Israel in the UK
The Western governments are all equally undemocratic and are held captives of zionist ideology. Their support of genocide has highlighted just how much contempt they have for life and your opposition. They lie to get your vote and as Trojan-horse politicians will immediately ignore t…