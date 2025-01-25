Wingspread contributors in 1991
The meeting brought together a diverse group of experts from various disciplines, including endocrinology, toxicology, ecology, and public health. Below is a list of some of the key contributors
Contributors and Their Disciplines:
Theo Colborn
Discipline: Zoology, Environmental Health
Role: A leading researcher on endocrine disruption and co-author of Our Stolen Future. Colborn played a central role in organizing the conference and synthesizing the evidence on endocrine-disrupting chemicals.
John Peterson Myers
Discipline: …