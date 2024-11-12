Why Russia is in Eastern Ukraine.
Excerpt from remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the 21st annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Sochi, November 7, 2024. Source: kremlin.ru
Original post on X by Sony Thang.
🇷🇺VLADIMIR PUTIN:
"We have consistently acknowledged Ukraine's borders as delineated by our agreements following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
However, I would like to draw your attention to the Declaration of Independence of Ukraine – supported by Russia – which stipulates Ukraine as a neutral state.
It was on thi…