❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Sep 24, 2025

The thing is, Russia is not a threat. It wants peace, and is willing to negotiate but wants its legitimate security concerns addressed, which NATO and Europe seem unwilling to do.

Isn't it time for NATO to be retired, and for Europe and the rest of the western world to figure out how to create an economy based on peace, and not war and domination of other countries?

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Roland Strauss's avatar
Roland Strauss
Sep 26, 2025

Feminized Europe. The less they can do, the more noise they make.

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