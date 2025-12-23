EAARTHNET

Neural Foundry
15h

Compelling breakdown of how dollar weaponization accelerates its own obsolescence. The contrast between NDB lending and IMF's $4.2 trillion interest extraction really captures how conditionality becomes extractive over time. Back when I was tracking dedollarization trends around 2019, the idea of mBridge clearing $30B seemed like fantasy, but frozen Russian reserves in 2022 made non-dollar settlement an exestential priority for anyBRICS+ member. The shift from theoretical to operational happened in like 18 months once sovereignity risk became undeniable.

