EAARTHNET

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
5d

The framing of LAWS as algorithmic distancing is sharp. What's particularly unsettling is how the 90% civilian collateral rate gets packaged as acceptable because a machine calculated it, like mathematical precision somehow sanitizes the outcome. It's the same logic that let targeting committees sign off on "collateral damage" back when it was spreadsheets instead of neural nets. The tool changes, but the willingness to abstract away human cost stays constant.

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Fascinating experiment using Grok's voice to deliver the decolonial critique. The observation that LAWS are "colonial domination without colonial ocupation" captures something essential about how algorithmic distancing reshapes power dynamics. What strikes me most is the Lavender data point showing 90% accepted civilian collateral compared to supposedly more careful human targeting, which completly inverts the precision narrative the defense industry pushes. The piece makes me wonder wether the real danger isn't just autonomous targeting but how AI legitimizes acceptable loss through mathematical rationalization.

