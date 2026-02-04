Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Deep Dive podcast explores the Western use of Sport to create false morality 15mins.

FIFA and UEFA rushed to exile Russia from world football, turning the Ukraine war into a simple morality play. The same guardians of “values” watch a genocidal campaign in Gaza and suddenly rediscover neutrality. This isn’t apolitical sport; it’s the Western narrative, enforced on the pitch.

FIFA moved with lightning speed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Within days, Russian clubs and national teams were thrown out of all international competitions, their World Cup path erased, their football exiled on “moral” grounds. Now, even as that ban still stands, Gianni Infantino is already floating the idea of Russia’s return, starting with youth teams, in the name of “unity” and “the children.”

What this story never mentions is what came before 2022. Since 2014, the people of the Donbas lived under bombardment and siege, with thousands of civilians killed and injured as Kyiv’s forces and local republics fought over a region whose population is largely Russian‑speaking. At the same time, Kyiv pushed a hard “de‑Russification” agenda: language laws that marginalised Russian in education, media and public life; a political culture that openly glorified Bandera‑linked nationalist traditions; and, most recently, laws banning Russian Orthodox structures as “Moscow agents.” From the east, this did not look like liberal democracy under attack; it looked like an ethnic‑national project rolling over communities that had been pleading since 2014 for protection.

Overlay NATO on top of that. For decades, Moscow warned that pushing a hostile military bloc to its borders and folding Ukraine into the Western security sphere would cross a red line. When that line was ignored, the Kremlin framed its move not simply as imperial expansion, but as defensive action: securing its strategic perimeter and responding to what it called the persecution of Russian‑speaking Ukrainians. You don’t have to buy that narrative to see that it exists – and that it is entirely absent from the way Western media, and by extension FIFA and UEFA, talk about the war.

Because in football, the politics are brutally simple. Ukraine is cast as pure victim, Russia as inexplicable aggressor, so expelling Russia from world football becomes a cost‑free moral performance. There is no room for Donbas casualties, no room for language repression, no room for NATO’s role. Russophobia can be safely coded as “values.” The sport becomes another channel through which the Western narrative is laundered into common Sense.

Now set that beside Israel. Here, the pattern of ethnic cleansing, apartheid structures, and now a genocidal campaign in Gaza is not speculative; it is extensively documented and recognised in multiple legal and UN fora. Stadiums, pitches and academies in Gaza have been flattened. Hundreds of athletes, including footballers, have been killed. Children are being exterminated in full view of the world. Yet Israel continues to play; its badges, anthem and fixtures are untouched. The same institutions that discovered moral urgency with Russia suddenly rediscover “neutrality,” insisting football cannot “solve geopolitics” and should not “take sides.”

So this is not just a story of double standards between Russia and Israel. It is a story of a Western‑centric information order in which some wars are simplified into comic‑book morality tales and others are endlessly “complicated”; some victims are fast‑tracked into global solidarity and others are relegated to tragic background noise. FIFA and UEFA sit squarely inside that order. When they ban Russia but protect Israel, they are not standing above politics. They are choosing which empire’s narrative will rule the pitch.

Article edited by eaarthnet team + technical by PP (perplexity)ai