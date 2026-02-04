❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2m

Superb analysis of how sports governance gets weaponizd as narrative enforcement. The part about Donbas being erased from the morality tale is key becuase it shows how selective memory works in these situations. Once an institution decides which side gets to be complex and which side gets simplified, the game is already rigged before kickoff.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture