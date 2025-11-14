Millions are asking who do you speak for! The assault by the right-wing political parties, like Tories, Labour, Liberal Democrats & of course the BBC’s darling, Reform, just because Panorama erroneously edited video of the Orange baffoon, Trump, a man that controls the West by bullying.

The threat of 1 billion dollar law suit got the corporation mandarins sweating, so much, they issued an apology!

What many sound hard-working honest licence payers are asking where are the apologies for the hatchet Job on Jeremy Corbyn, or the unswerving support for a country committing Genocide, that has zionists issuing forth from every sphere of influence at the BBC. Why are protesters so maligned or just ignored in news reports whether it's is weapons to Israel, weapons to Ukraine run by a corrupt Zelensky & his officials, protests against oil companies despoiling our health, etc etc.

Why do they stoke a propaganda attack on illegal immigrants & then allow conflation between hard working legal immigrants in our Country and those fleeing climate collapse, wars, to be perpetuated by political adventurers, like reform.

Owen Jones published a damning report on the BBC, earlier this year, on their bias towards Netanyahu and the zionist state that illegally occupies Palestine, nothing was done. Raffi Berg a self-confessed supporter of Netanyahu, Mossad & effectively the Israeli defence argument by committing genocide, is still vetting middle east news.

How can they suggest balance interviewing between victims and the perpetrators!

As Damien Willey of DamoRant, another outstanding journalistic voice, suggested, that labour supporters had all ready left the Labour Party, similarly the BBC has already lost it credibility and views have left. Even their attempts at ‘verified’ raise eyebrows, ‘the spin stops here’ a claim by one show, more reminiscent of Fox News with the disgraced Right wing anchor, Bill O’Reilly!

I have to add ITV, Channel 5 & Sky News are all of the same vein but they are owned by elites who support & promote Israel & zionism, The BBC is supposed to be funded by licence and impartial to editorial bias!

And whilst I’m on it why do they never ask real experts on mathematically competent economics instead of the archaic failed neo-classical persuasion!

And finally, The Greens, under Zack Polanski, despite their massive support revealed at recent by-elections is still mostly ignored in favour of Reform, not because of their Westminster representations (4 seats) but their position in the Polls, funny that when you see that argument not equally applied to the Greens!

Thank you for reading my rant! I know many are firmly in a bubble created by elites but for those escaping, welcome, please subscribe, we do not operate behind a paywall but appreciate any financial help to develop our platforms.