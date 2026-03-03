A unitive perspective deep dive podcast.

In the past two years, something important has broken loose beneath the smooth surface of Western politics. Voters in Britain, New York, and beyond have started to treat Gaza not as a distant “foreign policy issue” but as a moral line in the sand.

Candidates who cheered on, excused, or simply shrugged at Israel’s destruction of Palestinian life have found their majorities squeezed, their safe seats punctured, and their campaign events dogged by protesters.

At ground level, the language is blunt. People talk about “genocide,” about “ethnic cleansing,” about “Palestinians being treated like animals.” They share videos of ministers boasting about “flattening” Gaza and clips of soldiers laughing over mass death. They no longer hear the familiar talking points about “self‑defence” and “the right to respond” as morally ambiguous. The frame has flipped.

What’s also striking is what much of this grassroots revolt is not. It is not a mass antisemitic turn. In rally speeches, on placards, and in the emerging electoral platforms of pro‑Palestine candidates, you hear a repeated distinction: between Jews as a diverse global people, and Zionism as a state ideology; between Israel as a powerful, nuclear‑armed state, and Jewish communities who are themselves targeted by far‑right movements.

The electorate, or at least a growing slice of it, is ahead of its leaders.

THE ELECTORAL SIGNAL FROM BELOW

The UK offered an early, concentrated glimpse of this shift. In the 2024 general election, pro‑Palestine independents and small‑party candidates took tens of thousands of votes off Labour in constituencies that had long been treated as bankable. Several of them won outright. Gaza was not a footnote in their campaigns; it was the organising principle.

On doorstep after doorstep, the story was the same: long‑time Labour voters saying they could not bring themselves to support a party whose leadership refused to call for an immediate ceasefire, equivocated over ICJ language on genocide, or framed the assault on Gaza as an unfortunate but necessary policing action. For many Muslim voters, Gaza became the final proof that the party claimed their loyalty but did not treat their lives as politically significant. For many younger, non‑Muslim voters, it confirmed that Labour’s “progressive” brand stopped at the water’s edge.

Across the Atlantic, in New York and other US cities, we have seen a parallel—if less dramatic—pattern. Local races, campus politics, union ballots, and Democratic primaries have become proxy referendums on Gaza. Candidates perceived as uncritically pro‑Israel now expect serious challenge from the left, especially in districts with large Black, Arab, or younger constituencies.

This is not yet a decisive realignment. The two‑party systems in the US and UK are designed to absorb anger and return more of the same. But it is a warning shot: Gaza has become a moral sorting mechanism, and conventional politicians are on the wrong side of it.

DISENTANGLING ZIONISM, ISRAEL, AND JEWISHNESS

One of the more hopeful aspects of this moment is the way many grassroots movements have tried to decouple criticism of Israel from hatred of Jews. That work is messy and uneven, but it matters.

On marches and in local organising meetings, you now routinely see Jewish blocs marching under banners that read “Not in our name” or “Jews against genocide.” Speakers stress that Jewish history, including the Shoah, is precisely why they cannot accept the dehumanisation and mass killing of Palestinians. In their framing, anti‑Zionism is not antisemitism; it is solidarity with another people facing systematic dispossession and state violence.

For non‑Jewish activists, the language has become more careful over time. People talk about “the Israeli state,” “the Zionist project,” “settler‑colonialism,” “apartheid.” They talk about Likud, religious‑nationalist factions, and the military‑intelligence complex. They less often talk about “the Jews” doing this or that—partly because Jewish comrades insist on the distinction, and partly because the old slippages are now more visible.

This clarity doesn’t resolve every tension. There are still people and spaces where criticism of Israel slides into conspiratorial antisemitism, where old tropes about secret Jewish power are smuggled in under new language. But there is a genuine, ongoing attempt to hold two truths at once: that Israel is committing monstrous crimes against Palestinians, and that those crimes cannot be blamed on Jews as a people.

EPSTEIN, IMPUNITY, AND THE ELITE PROBLEM

Into this already volatile mix comes something darker: the Epstein files and the wider ecosystem of elite impunity they expose.

For many, Epstein is not primarily a story about intelligence services or one state’s foreign policy. It is a story about a class. A class of men (and they are mostly men) who could traffic and abuse children in plain sight, fly politicians and billionaires to private islands, and count on institutions—from police forces to newspapers—to look the other way. A class that only ever seems to face consequences when their actions threaten other powerful interests, not when they destroy ordinary lives.

In that sense, Epstein is a symbol of something people already felt: that there is an overlapping stratum of political, financial, media, and security elites who live by different rules. Some of those elites are fierce defenders of Israel. Some are not. What matters is that they recognise each other, cover for each other, and close ranks when challenged from below.

The danger is that Epstein’s network becomes the single, totalising explanation for everything. That’s how conspiracy thinking works: it dramatises a genuine pattern—impunity, abuse, elite self‑protection—and then pins it on a single cabal, often coded as Jewish. That move is flattering (it suggests we have found the hidden key) and politically disabling (it obscures the systemic nature of the problem).

It is more accurate, and ultimately more useful, to say: Epstein thrived because he sat at the intersection of a broken justice system, a captured media ecosystem, and a political class that sees young, poor, and racialised bodies as expendable. Those same structures are what allow Western states to arm, fund, and shield Israel as it tears Gaza apart, long after courts and UN bodies have raised the alarm.

Epstein is not the puppet‑master. He is a symptom of a culture that already believed it could do anything and get away with it.

WHY ELITE POLICY BARELY MOVES

Given all of this—mass protest, electoral warnings, mounting legal findings, and a generalised disgust with elites—you might reasonably ask: why does policy remain so stubborn?

First, the strategic wiring runs deep. For Washington, London, Berlin, and others, Israel is still treated as a core asset in a region that has been carved up along Western lines for a century. It is a partner in intelligence, arms development, and regional management. Reclassifying it as a pariah state would mean admitting that the entire architecture of “stability” has been built on sand.

Second, party systems are structurally insulated. Candidate selection, campaign finance, media access, and lobbying all reward those who stay within a narrow band of acceptable positions on Israel–Palestine. A backbencher who calls Gaza a genocide may get applause in their constituency; a front‑bencher who does the same risks losing their shadow brief, their donors, or their next promotion.

Third, there is a deep reservoir of denial. To accept that Israel is committing genocide or ethnic destruction—with Western material support—would mean admitting that the post‑1945 order of “never again” has failed in a very specific, very damning way. It would mean that the institutions built in the name of protecting Jews from annihilation have been used to enable another people’s near‑annihilation. Many leaders simply cannot or will not look that fact in the eye.

Finally, there is a hierarchy of whose lives count. Outrage from the Global South, from Muslim communities, from younger and poorer citizens, counts for less in elite calculations than the comfort of donors, defence contractors, and established media opinion. Politicians understand that they can weather enormous protests so long as certain pillars hold.

WHERE THE PRESSURE CAN GO

If there is a thread that ties all of this together—from grassroots disgust at Israeli atrocities, to the careful distinction between Zionism and Judaism, to the fascination with Epstein and elite rot—it is the growing sense that the existing order is morally bankrupt but not yet politically defeated.

The fact that pro-Palestine candidates have won seats in the UK; that sitting MPs and congresspeople have been unseated or challenged in primaries over Gaza; that tens of thousands can fill streets for months—these are not yet system-breaking events. But they are cracks.

Three strategic directions suggest themselves for anyone who wants to widen those cracks instead of disappearing down the rabbit hole of personalised conspiracy:

Turn moral revulsion into electoral leverage. Make it clear that no seat is truly safe for politicians who sign off on mass killing. That does not mean purity tests; it means making Gaza, arms sales, and international law non‑negotiable issues rather than niche concerns.

Keep sharpening the language. Insist on the distinction between Jewishness and Zionism, between critiquing a state and hating a people. Make Jewish anti‑Zionist voices central, not ornamental. Starve the far right and the conspiratorial fringe of oxygen by refusing to let them hijack Palestinian solidarity for their own antisemitic projects.

Attack the structures, not just the scandals. Use Epstein, lobbying scandals, and revolving‑door corruption not as evidence of a single omnipotent cabal, but as windows into how impunity actually works: campaign finance, captured regulators, surveillance capitalism, and security alliances that are never put to a public vote.

The people who are disgusted by Israeli behaviour, who are learning to separate Zionism from Judaism, who look at the Epstein papers and see a class that fears only exposure, are not wrong in their instincts. The task now is to translate those instincts into durable power: in parties, unions, media, courts, and streets, across borders.

By the eaarthnet team