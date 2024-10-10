What is a proto-adult?
Understanding those who seem not to possess good manners, intelligent discourse or empathetic dispositions. Politicians, academics & journalists who ignore morality and the rule of law.
I often refer to outlandish puerile behaviour as being a indication of a proto-adult. So what is a proto-adult? we all are subject to ego development. It has been codified in a non-linear development spiral, each stage encompassing the previous. Dr Susan Cooke-Greuter studied this some time ago and has codified 9 stages of the development. From pre-adol…