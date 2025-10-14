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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Oct 15, 2025

What China has that the western world doesn't have is a commitment to the well-being of its people, so that all this automation isn't a threat to people's jobs.

China is doing what many of us had envisioned: letting robots and other high tech innovations do the stuff we don't want to do so the people can enjoy a higher standard of living.

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