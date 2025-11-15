Article by RT - Daily news / 2025-11-14

Welcome to the ‘4 comma club,’ where South African native Elon Musk is slated to be the first human being of the modern age to have accumulated $1 trillion dollars.

To put that mindboggling number into some perspective, that is more than the Gross Domestic Product of 170 countries, including Belgium, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

Musk will not be alone for long in this ultra-privileged, ultra-exclusive club. Since billionaire wealth has risen three times faster in 2024 than in 2023, within the next decade, five people will hold the title of trillionaire, according to a recent study from the anti-poverty watchdog Oxfam.

Meanwhile, due to an assortment of external factors, like climate change and conflict, the number of people living in abject poverty has hardly changed since 1990. Almost 700 million people, 8.5 percent of the global population, now live on less than $2.15 per day.

The report goes on to show that the election of Donald Trump as US President in November 2024 has translated into a massive increase in billionaire wealth, while his aggressive pro-rich policies are predicted to exasperate inequality further. In its latest report on poverty, the World Bank calculates that if present growth rates continue and inequality does not reverse, it will take more than a century to defeat poverty. It seems safe to say we have already lost that battle.

Before continuing, it’s important to mention the primary source of wealth today. Currently, there exists a strong belief – supported in the media and by Hollywood - that wealth accumulation is simply the reward for raw talent. But this perception is incorrect.

“Most billionaire wealth is taken, not earned, 60% comes from either inheritance, cronyism and corruption or monopoly power,” Oxfam writes in a shocking finding. Rich families are passing down trillions of dollars in wealth per year, creating “a new aristocratic oligarchy” that has achieved tremendous power in our politics and our economy, the advocacy group warns.

In the next few decades, wealth worth over an estimated $5 trillion is anticipated to be passed from one generation to another, while little of the fortune will be taxed since the rich have numerous means for protecting their wealth from the taxman.

Today, the wealthiest 10 percent of the people worldwide possess more than 85 percent of global riches.

Perhaps it’s no coincidence that just days before Tesla shareholders agreed to a $1 trillion dollar payday for their CEO, New York City residents voted a socialist as their mayor. Zohran Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, grabbed the top position in the Big Apple by promising New Yorkers a raft of enticements, including the freezing of rent payments, making buses free, and making child care accessible to all city residents.

A common chant heard at political rallies for Mr. Mamdani was “Tax the Rich!” Indeed, taxing the rich doesn’t sound like a very radical idea when considering Musk’s brand-new pay package.

Meanwhile, even the Vatican was sounding the alarm on excessive wealth creation.

In September, Pope Leo XIV said the one major factor contributing to global tensions was the “continuously wider gap between the income levels of the working class and the money that the wealthiest receive.”

“CEOs that 60 years ago might have been making four to six times more than what the workers are receiving … 600 times more [now],” the pontiff said in excerpts of an interview conducted by the Catholic newspaper Crux.

“Yesterday [there was] the news that Elon Musk is going to be the first trillionaire in the world. What does that mean and what’s that about? If that is the only thing that has value any more, then we’re in big trouble…”

The elephant in the room amid this obscene wealth creation is the patience of the millions of people who are being crushed in this brave new economy, which requires a lot of special technical skills in order to survive. Meanwhile, millions of high-paying jobs are disappearing thanks to AI. Will the underprivileged eventually take to the streets as billionaires become trillionaires overnight? Will we soon witness another left-wing ‘Occupy Wall Street’ event (September 17 to November 15, 2011) coming on the heels of another Great Recession or, heaven forbid, Great Depression?

While protests along the road to riches seem inevitable, it seems unlikely that the super wealthy have much cause for concern, at least in the nearest frame of time. A quick glance at history shows that the ‘have nots’ have shown tremendous patience with the excessively rich – particularly in 1916 with the announcement that John D. Rockefeller had become the world’s first billionaire - with the great exceptions stemming from violent union uprisings, which have largely become a relic of the distant past.

All things considered, Elon Musk probably has little to worry about as his paycheck surpasses the trillionaire-dollar mark, but it would be at least refreshing to see more advances being made on the tax and charitable front. A hefty new tax code for the world’s trillionaires would be the decent and right thing to do.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.