We are the majority! Shout it out!
Did you know that a huge 89% of people in the world want more action to fight the climate crisis? That’s nearly 9 in 10 of us — across continents, cultures, and communities — united in the belief that
A reproduced article on 350.org build a powerful climate movement.
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Did you know that a huge 89% of people in the world want more action to fight the climate crisis? That’s nearly 9 in 10 of us — across continents, cultures, and communi…