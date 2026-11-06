Curator’s Note

I want to say first why this essay is here rather than in the #c series, because the distinction matters.

The #c essays are the Council’s own terrain — the enclosure of intelligence, the extraction chain, the process by which a form decides what counts as legitimate. This essay is not that. It is a historical essay about empire, legal form, and the selective recognition of indigenous title. It arrives, by its own argument, at the Balfour Declaration and the founding of Israel. That is contested territory, and the Council has no discipline for it — the six locks are built for the enclosure, not for a hundred-year argument about sovereignty and displacement.

So I am publishing it here, on eaarthnet, as an essay for review. The argument is mine. The structure has been edited, the seams strengthened, and the frame named by Deep. Gee has read it developmentally across six redrafts, and his catch — that the essay was resolving a tension it needed to hold — is the reason the Balfour section now carries the claims it was leaving out.

And I want to name the thing I added, because it is the reason the essay exists in the form it does. The essay argues that the international order recognised one ancient connection and denied four others. That is true, and it is the argument. But the recognition did something to the tradition it named, and the essay would be incomplete if it did not say so. The recognition converted a religion into a national title. Judaism has never been one thing — it has been a tradition of argument, of diaspora, of dissent, of people who have refused the equation of the tradition with a state. The recognition did not ask those people. It granted the badge to a claim, and the badge flattened the tradition into the claim. That is what the selectivity did to the tradition it chose, and it is the essay’s hardest and most honest move: the recognition was selective, and it did violence to the tradition it recognised. Both are true.

What I am not claiming: that this essay settles anything. It makes an argument about selectivity in imperial legal practice, and it follows that argument to a place that is uncomfortable. It does not claim to be the whole account of a hundred-year conflict, and it does not rank the claims of peoples against each other. It asks a narrower question: what does it mean that an empire which denied indigenous title in four other places recognised it in one — and what does the international order inherit from that choice?

I am publishing it because the question is real, and because the answer matters for how the international order presents itself as neutral. I am publishing it for review because I do not want to be the only voice in the room on a question this hard.

— Neil

One — Two Sets of Books

Empires keep two sets of books. One is for the people they decide to call a nation. The other is for everyone else. The difference is rarely put in a proclamation. It appears in the quiet administrative habit of writing one claim into the public file and leaving the rest in the drawer marked “not yet,” “not organised enough,” or “already dealt with.”

In 1917 Britain was still operating the largest of these filing systems. Its ordinary method with indigenous populations was to deny that they possessed title the law was obliged to see, or to see it only long enough to extinguish it on convenient terms. The cleanest legal instrument for the first approach was terra nullius — land belonging to no one. In Australia the doctrine held that the continent was empty of both sovereignty and property rights the common law had to recognise. People had lived there for tens of thousands of years. They had laws about who could hunt where, who could cross whose country, what happened when those rules were broken. None of it registered. From the raising of the flag the land was treated as vacant Crown land. When settlers occasionally tried to make private treaties, governors announced that any such bargain was void against the rights of the Crown. The fiction was still good law in 1971. It took the Mabo decision in 1992 for the High Court to observe that the story had been false in fact. Until that morning the official position remained that indigenous occupancy created no enforceable rights. The people were present. The law recorded an empty continent. The two statements were filed as compatible.

Canada ran a more elaborate version of the same system. The Royal Proclamation of 1763 had acknowledged that indigenous nations in the east held rights which the Crown ought to deal with by treaty. Further west, particularly in British Columbia, the Crown decided the land was vacant of any title it was required to notice. The Indian Act then converted the people into wards: movement controlled, ceremonies banned, children removed to residential schools whose explicit purpose was to detach them from the forms of life that had made the earlier title claim possible. Aboriginal title was not recognised in modern Canadian law until Calder in 1973. After that the preferred settlement was frequently cash plus extinguishment — sign here, the old title disappears, here is a smaller reserve and some money. The public book could thereafter record both a recognition and its orderly cancellation.

In Kenya the paperwork was simpler. Under the 1904 and 1911 agreements the Maasai were moved off the majority of their grazing lands so that European settlers could occupy them. The northern reserve was later cleared at gunpoint. Thousands of people and their herds were shifted south into country that was poorer and carried diseases the animals had not met. After independence the new government retained the colonial land legislation and continued to treat pastoral use as an obstacle to be broken into individual titles. The original territory was not returned. The file contained relocation agreements. It did not contain a corresponding entry for restoration.

In Southern Rhodesia the Privy Council was asked in 1919 whether the indigenous claimants held title. It answered that some peoples stood “so low in the scale of social organisation” that their usages and conceptions of rights could not be reconciled with the institutions of civilised society. The gulf was treated as unbridgeable. Aboriginal title failed. Similar reasoning surfaced in other African colonies whenever customary claims threatened settler farms or company concessions. The test was not continuous occupation. The test was whether the occupation looked enough like English property law to be allowed to survive.

These were not isolated errors later corrected on the same timetable as other imperial tidyings-up. They were the working method: indigenous title recognised where it had already been conceded or where strategy required it, denied or extinguished where it did not.

I want to name the frame I am working inside, because the essay would be dishonest if it didn’t. The categories I am using — title, sovereignty, terra nullius, extinguishment — are the coloniser’s categories. I am using them because they are the ones the empire used, and because the essay’s argument is about what the empire did with them. But using them is not the same as endorsing them, and the critique of the coloniser’s categories that does not name its own position is the critique that inherits the frame it is arguing against. So: this is an essay in imperial legal history, read through the coloniser’s categories in order to show what those categories did, and written from a position that is inside that history, not outside it.

Two — The One Connection That Was Recognised

The same government, in the same years, issued the Balfour Declaration. It viewed with favour “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people,” and undertook to use its best endeavours to facilitate that object, “it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.” Those communities constituted the large majority of the population. When the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine was issued in 1922, it recited the Balfour Declaration in its preamble and added the language that the essay has been quoting: “Whereas recognition has thereby been given to the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine.” The two instruments are distinct, and the distinction matters — the Declaration recognised a national home, the Mandate named the historical connection. British officials explained that the Jewish claim rested on an ancient national connection together with a specific international undertaking, whereas other indigenous peoples lacked equivalent recognised status or were said to be at a different stage of political development. The 1947 United Nations partition resolution and Israel’s admission to the United Nations closed the sequence.

An empire which had spent decades explaining why Aboriginal people, Maasai herders and Rhodesian claimants did not qualify for title had discovered, in this single case, that an ancient connection was precisely the sort of thing international law existed to protect. The discovery occurred at a moment when wartime support was useful and a post-Ottoman strategic corridor required orderly management. The legal instruments are genuine. The selectivity is equally genuine. What changed was not the sudden universal acceptance of the principle that historical connection generates political right. What changed was that one connection had acquired a powerful sponsor and a convenient timetable, while the others had not.

And the four other connections were spiritual too. They were claims about land that carried the weight of ceremony, ancestry, law, and the dead — the same kind of weight the Mandate recognised in one tradition. The selectivity was not simply that one connection was recognised and four were not. It was that one spiritual connection was converted into sovereignty, and the others were not allowed to be claims at all. The test was whether the claim looked like English property law. The four did not. The one did, once it had a sponsor.

I want to be careful here, because the argument is easy to overstate and the overstatement is what makes it easy to dismiss. The point is not that the Jewish connection to the land was invented. It was not. The point is not that the Holocaust did not happen or does not bear on the founding of the state. It did, and it does, and any account that leaves it out is not an account. The point is narrower and harder: the same legal order that denied four other indigenous connections recognised this one, and the recognition was a choice made by an empire with its own reasons. Naming the selectivity does not cancel the claim. It asks what the claim’s recognition tells us about the order that recognised it.

And the recognition did something to the tradition it named. It converted a religion into a national title. Judaism has never been one thing — it has been a tradition of argument, of diaspora, of dissent, of people who have refused the equation of the tradition with a state. The recognition did not ask those people. It granted the badge to a claim, and the badge flattened the tradition into the claim. The same order that denied four indigenous connections the right to be a nation granted this one — and in granting it, it made a religion into a sovereignty, and it made dissent from that sovereignty read as dissent from the religion. That is not a small thing. It is what the selectivity did to the tradition it chose.

The later fragility of the international order lies in its inheritance of these instruments and its subsequent presentation of itself as a secular framework that does not rank faiths and does not grant one ancestral community a superior political title over another. A system that accepts one minority’s religious and historical narrative as founding right — after having treated parallel indigenous narratives as insufficient for the same recognition — does not remain equidistant between claims. It converts one story into enforceable sovereignty and leaves the rest as unrecognised occupancy or permanently unfinished business. The local majority’s presence was written into the documents as a matter requiring respect. It was subordinated in the practical result. Thereafter the law’s claim to equitable secular authority depends on that subordination being treated as a completed fact rather than as a choice still available for inspection.

Three — What Followed

The instruments created a legal entry. What followed was the ordinary work of making that entry stick on the ground.

In 1948 the majority Arab population of the territory was largely displaced. Hundreds of villages were emptied. The event is recorded by Palestinians as the Nakba and by Israeli accounts as a war of independence that produced refugees. The numerical result is not in dispute: most of the people who had been the majority were no longer inside the armistice lines. The Balfour proviso that nothing should be done to prejudice the rights of existing non-Jewish communities was not applied to the outcome. The Mandate language remained in the file. The population distribution changed.

In 1967 Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, the Syrian Golan Heights and the Egyptian Sinai. The Sinai was later returned under a separate treaty. The other territories were not. East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights were brought under Israeli civil law by domestic legislation. Neither step has been recognised as lawful by the United Nations. In the remainder of the West Bank a dual legal regime was applied: Israeli settlers governed by Israeli civil law, the Palestinian population under military orders. Land was allocated predominantly to settlements. The Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition on an occupying power transferring its own civilian population into occupied territory has been cited by the International Court of Justice and most states as rendering the settlements unlawful. Israeli governments have rejected that reading. The practical result is a fragmented territory under prolonged occupation.

South Lebanon was invaded in 1978 — Operation Litani, the occasion for UN Security Council Resolution 425 — and then occupied continuously from 1982 to 2000, and has been repeatedly bombed since. These extensions sit outside the original Mandate territory. They were justified as defensive. The Balfour Declaration and the partition resolution contained no clause authorising permanent acquisition of neighbouring land.

The pattern is continuous with the earlier imperial practice rather than a departure from it. A legal instrument that recognised one historical connection was used to ground a state. The state then treated the restrictions written into that instrument as subordinate to security and demographic requirements. The public file still opens on the page that shows the Declaration, the Mandate and the admission to the United Nations. The subsequent pages — the displacement of 1948, the occupation and settlement project after 1967, the differentiated legal regime, the extensions beyond the Mandate territory — are present in the archive. They are produced less often when the question of foundational legitimacy is raised. The selectivity that began with the imperial choice of which historical connection to recognise did not end when the flag was raised. It continued in the decision about which of the instrument’s own limits would be observed and which would be set aside.

Both sets of pages continue to sit in the archive. The settled public account still prefers to produce only one of them.

Sources

Every specific claim in this essay is listed below with its primary source. All links verified live.

Australia / terra nullius / Mabo

Canada / Royal Proclamation / Indian Act / Calder

Kenya / Maasai agreements 1904 and 1911

1904 Agreement full text — “AGREEMENT, dated 10th August, 1904, between HIS MAJESTY’S COMMISSIONER for the EAST AFRICA PROTECTORATE and the CHIEFS of the MASAI TRIBE.” Unofficial transcription; pair with the scholarly source below.

1911 Agreement full text — unofficial transcription; same caveat.

Lotte Hughes, Moving the Maasai: A Colonial Misadventure (Palgrave Macmillan, St Antony’s Series, 2006, ISBN 9781403996619) — the scholarly source for the Maasai dispossession; reproduce or cite the agreements from this edition.

Southern Rhodesia / 1919 Privy Council

In re Southern Rhodesia [1919] AC 211 — full judgment text — includes the “so low in the scale of social organisation” passage quoted in the essay and the printed version PDF.

Balfour Declaration / Mandate / 1947 partition

1948 / Nakba

Benny Morris, The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited (Cambridge University Press, 2004) — publisher page .

Ilan Pappé, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (Oneworld, ISBN 978-1-85168-555-4).

1967 / occupation / settlements / ICJ

South Lebanon

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