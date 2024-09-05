Voodoo economists
Our economic discipline is failing by 19th-century fundamentalism that refuses to adopt computational mathematics. It causes inequality and climate collapse.
The discipline of neo-classical economics as promoted by the Chicago School and championed in the elite's love of neo-liberalism has been a monumental failure for our planet.
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