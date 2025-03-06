Understanding human cognitive development
The Cooke-Greuter 9 stages of developing and transcending ego. A reference article to better understand human behaviour.
Key Points
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There are nine stages in the Cooke-Greuter model of ego development, each representing different ways people think and interact with the world.
These stages range from impulsive, self-focused thinking to a unitive, …