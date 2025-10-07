The Western media used to report on how shady Ukraine is, but once the country became a sacrificial lamb—dressed up like a wolf in sheep’s clothing—that all got whited out. Ukraine is now a shining example of democracy, despite elections being suspended long ago, and the demos being demonstrably crazy. Ukraine is more shady than ever under the White Empire’s corrupting influence. Neo Nazis are old news, cybercriminals are on the loose, and regular criminals command assault groups. As the Greeks said, “God plants guilt among men when he desires utterly to destroy a house.”

The British bastardization of the phrase describes Ukraine’s better. “Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.” The stories out of Ukraine are bonkers, though you’d never know cause they never get told out of Ukraine. The wild corruption, the drugs, the sex trafficking, the murder, the violence, the depravity. Here’s just one story, from one source (Events In Ukraine). They’ve unfortunately got a lot of them.

My One Source

Events In Ukraine (EIU) is a newsletter from a dude (I assume) who lived in Ukraine but since got out. I keep meaning to cite him but the depravity is so deep I don’t know where to begin. So I’m just choosing the latest story at random.

EIU interrupts the polite dinner table conversation among European cannibals to give you a rude view from Ukraine, the people on the plate. His (paid) posts take you to drugged out parties in Kiev, to cyber-criminals turned commanders, to gawp at corrupt oligarchs that put Western slander about Russia to shame, and to learn about Nazi Satanist death cults you really wish you didn’t know about, but which are operating just the same.

The picture he paints of Ukraine is incredibly dystopian compared to the utopian democracy that Western taxpayers think they’re defending. It’s quite sad really. After multiple coups, Ukraine has been corrupted to the core by White Empire, its menfolk sent to slaughter, its women into porn and prostitution. Ukraine was actually invaded by America in 2014 and occupied ever since. As EIU described the time Ukraine really fell, “2014 Euromaidan was a revolution of western values – the right to go clubbing all night. Never mind you could do the same thing in Moscow or Minsk. But it’s about the atmosphere – isn’t the rave more exciting when it takes place on the background of catastrophic poverty and social breakdown?”

The societal breakdown of Ukraine is deeper than the suspension of elections, the press-ganging of citizens off the streets, the regular beating of conscripts to death, the repression of religion and political parties and language. Those are all political signs. What EIU covers is the psychological breakdown, which is deep.

The Maniacs Murder Cult (MKU)

Take, for example, the Maniacs Murder Cult (MKU in Cyrillic I guess). According to EIU, MKU “is based around manipulating teenagers into committing murders, the more the better. In Ukraine, this manifests itself through killing the homeless and beating elderly women.” WTF? These people roamed the streets, adjacent to the ‘security’ complex.

The MKU is now banned by the White Empire’s UK, which is like a dog banning its own vomit. As EIU says, “MKC is not only a Ukrainian phenomenon, but one deeply embedded in Ukraine’s nationalist movement — the same groups that countries like the UK have funded for years.” So yes, the MKU leader has been arrested by Ukraine but he attests to the state of Ukraine all the same.

Ukraine is full of neo-Nazi groups, some gentrified (like Azov) and some glaring (like the MKU). But you can’t control Nazism, it isn’t suprising that indulging such beliefs would end up with true believers terrorizing the streets. You sow, you reap. This is standard Western ‘intelligence’ practice everywhere, find the worst, most violent elements of society (be they Zionists or ISIS or Nazis) and use them to divide and conquer entire regions. As Ho Chi Minh said long ago, they “use Vietnamese to fight Vietnamese and feed war with war.” Ain’t it so in Ukraine also? They use Slavs to fight Slavs and feed war with war. It’s really the same refrain, historically, and disavowing groups like the Maniacs Murder Cult is disingenuous in the extreme. Western Civilization has always been a maniacs murder cult, if you’re a native.

MKU really just expresses the id of neoliberalism—kill the poor—and of neoconservatism—kill them immigrants. What the bonkers do in the streets, bankers do in the spreadsheets. It’s the same ideology. Take how MKU founder Yegor Krasnov described the founding of the group, when they were kicked out of an Azov (the thinking man’s neo-Nazi) paramilitary group (ND).

I and 15 other people whom I influenced in any way were expelled for excessive radicalism (attacking and destroying black and other bio-waste in the city center). In 2017, when I was 16, I created a new chat with the name: M.K.U. Chat for all active maniacs of the Dnipro cell. We cleaned the city of vile filth. We killed and injured all racially inferior people, drug addicts, drunks, hucksters, and representatives of hostile ideologies.

How is that so different from neoliberal policies that impoverish nations, hitting the poor and vulnerable most profusely? MKU is only shocking because they take applying Shock Therapy personally. As Isabella Weber said in her book How China Escaped Shock Theory,

Almost all of the post-socialist countries that applied some version of shock therapy experienced a deep and prolonged recession (see, e.g., Kornai, 1994; Popov, 2000, 2007; Roland and Verdier, 1999). Beyond the devastation documented by economic indicators (see above), most measures of human well-being, such as access to education, absence of poverty, and public health, collapsed (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, 1999; UNICEF, 2001).

As she said about the Rus, “As a result of shock therapy, Russia experienced a rise in mortality beyond that of any previous peacetime experiences of an industrialized country (Notzon et al., 1998).” This sort of artificial predation kills the weak of the herd first, like the homeless and migrants that MKU targets. If you kill the weak in a suit you get a Nobel Prize 🤮, but you’re a war criminal if you do it with a Nazi salute. But it’s the same crime, isn’t it? The same people that make evil appear good, are shocked at the appearance of honest evil undoing their illusion. As Sophocles said in Antigone,

Sure ’twas a sage inspired that spake this word;

If evil good appear

To any, Fate is near;

And brief the respite from her flaming sword.

Thus Ukraine is collapsing into contradictions a decade after its corruption by Empire. But those whom these demigods would destroy, they first drive mad, with color revolutions. The CIA and MI6 have numerous PhDs devoted to mindfucking entire nations to think they’re joining Western Civilization before discarding them. But what is Western Civilization? School shooters and psycho killers are not an anomaly here, that is Western culture, that is the culture they load into bombs or disguise as boons and call Democracy™.

As Ho Chi Minh said, in the full quote, “In the areas still under his temporary occupation, the enemy strives to disseminate a depraved culture and hooliganism in order to poison our people, especially our youth. He seeks to use religions to divide our people. His main scheme is to use Vietnamese to fight Vietnamese and feed war with war.”

Nazism is very much a religion and neo-Nazis like the Maniacs Murder Cult are just true believers. The liberal death cult is so well established they call it religion, bu that’s the only difference. As they say, a cult is just a young religion. Thus the Maniacs Murder Cult is not some Ukrainian anomaly. It is White Empire’s id expressed through carefully cultivated idiots. The Ukraine you read about in the Western press is a Hollywood confection, it exists only in propaganda while the psychology of place is really dark and evil. The Ukraine you don’t read about is worse than Hollywood’s darkest imaginations.