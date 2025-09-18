AI photo Karie Murphy & Zarah Sultana

This article, hopefully explains the current rift in the internal politics ‘your party’. A battle between two opposing factions, one that believes in most political set ups, as a ‘top down’ hierarchy and the socially democratic notion of ‘grass roots’ up.

Karie Murphy poses the greatest threat.

Karie Murphy wishes to continue the Starmer style of Top Down! Zarah Sultana truly wants it to be your party grassroots - up.

Karie Murphy is a British trade unionist and political strategist with a long history of left-wing activism, particularly within the Labour Party and associated movements. Her career spans nursing, union work, and high-level political advising and has been marked by both achievements and controversies. Below is a structured summary based on her key phases.

Early Career and Entry into Politics

Nursing Background (Pre-2010s): Murphy worked as a nurse for 25 years, specialising in care for HIV-positive patients at Ruchill Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. This experience informed her later focus on workers' rights and public health in union activism.

Trade Union Involvement: She transitioned into trade union politics, becoming closely aligned with Unite the Union, the UK's largest trade union. In 2013, she sought nomination as a Labour Party parliamentary candidate for the Falkirk constituency, backed by Unite's then-general secretary Len McCluskey (with whom she later had a personal relationship). The selection process sparked a Labour Party inquiry into allegations of vote-rigging by Unite members. Murphy was cleared of wrongdoing but withdrew her candidacy to promote party unity.

Role in Jeremy Corbyn's Leadership (2016–2020)

Executive Director of the Leader of the Opposition's Office (LOTO): From 2016 to 2019, Murphy served as chief of staff and executive director in Jeremy Corbyn's office, becoming one of his most influential advisors. She was part of the so-called "Four Ms" (alongside Seumas Milne, Andrew Murray, and Len McCluskey), credited with shaping Corbyn's strategy and internal party dynamics.

Key Contributions:

Played a pivotal role in Labour's 2017 general election campaign, which resulted in a hung parliament and was hailed for innovative approaches to youth and digital outreach that boosted voter turnout.

In October 2019, she was seconded to Labour headquarters to lead the general election campaign strategy, coordinating digital efforts and policy implementation. Despite securing over 10 million votes, the campaign ended in Labour's worst defeat since 1935, with critics blaming overly optimistic strategies and internal divisions.

Controversies

Accused by some former staff of bullying, intimidation, and an aggressive management style, including allegations of physical altercations (e.g., pushing a colleague) and reducing staff to tears. These claims surfaced in leaked reports and were raised with the House of Lords Appointments Committee when Corbyn nominated her for a peerage in his 2020 dissolution honours list. Supporters, including colleagues like Amy Jackson and Joe Bradley, defended her as supportive and empowering, particularly for women and union members.

Involved in debates over Labour's handling of antisemitism complaints during Corbyn's tenure. In 2020, Murphy publicly defended the party's record, arguing that delays caused real harm but were exacerbated by political opposition to Corbyn's policies and media campaigns. She claimed the party acted decisively to expel antisemites once new processes were in place, though Jewish groups like the Jewish Labour Movement dismissed her statements as smears.

After the 2019 election, she faced calls from Labour colleagues to resign alongside Milne amid staff layoffs and criticism of permanent contracts that shielded them from redundancy.

Post-Labour Activities (2020–2025)

After Corbyn's resignation, Murphy remained active in left-wing circles, nominated (but ultimately not appointed) for a peerage. She continued union and advocacy work, denying ongoing allegations, of misconduct, including a Unite report linking her to potential corruption (which she rejected).

In late 2023, she co-founded ‘Collective’, a left-wing organisation described as "the engine that will drive the formation of a new, mass-membership political party of the left in the UK." Collectively coordinated independent left-wing campaigns during the 2024 general election, supporting anti-Labour figures and groups opposing the party's rightward shift under Keir Starmer. Murphy has served, one of two Executive Directors of Collective (alongside Pamela Fitzpatrick), focusing on building grassroots energy around issues like the Gaza conflict, far-right challenges, and workers' rights.

Her Role and Colleagues in the New 'Your Party'

'Your Party' (sometimes stylised as "Your Party UK") is an emerging left-wing political party announced on July 24, 2025, by independent MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana as an alternative to Labour. It builds on the momentum from Corbyn's ousting, the 2024 election independents, and protests against Labour's policies (e.g., on Gaza and authoritarianism). The party is still in its formative stage, with an inaugural conference planned for November 2025, and over 500,000 people signed up to its mailing list shortly after launch. It emphasises mass membership, socialist policies, and challenging "Oligarch Britain," drawing from Corbynism's 2017–2019 manifestos. The interim name "Your Party" reflects a grassroots, member-driven ethos, though its structure remains contested.

Karie Murphy's Role

Murphy is a central architect and operational leader behind Your Party, leveraging her experience from Corbyn's office and Collective. She is formally, not listed as a leader but wields significant influence through Collective,which handles much of the party's development, communications, and data management.

Key Responsibilities: She organised the initial steering group for a new party over a year ago, authored (or co-authored) proposals for its interim structure, and leads efforts to establish top-down frameworks before expanding grassroots operations. Critics argue this approach risks centralising control around her and allies, potentially stifling broader input. Supporters see her as essential for coordinating the party's launch ahead of the 2025 local elections.

Influence and Controversies: As head of Collective, Murphy has been accused of blocking data sharing with local activists (e.g., in Norwich) to prevent "unknown individuals" from accessing member lists, leading to rifts. Her past controversies (e.g., bullying claims) have resurfaced, with some factions pushing to exclude her from key roles to ensure a more democratic process.

Key Colleagues and Factions

Your Party involves a coalition of Corbyn allies, independent MPs, and left-wing groups, however, internal tensions exist between "party-first" (top-down, led by Collective) and "grassroots-first" (bottom-up, member-driven) factions. Here's a breakdown of prominent colleagues:

Colleague/ Group Role/ Association Key Details

Jeremy Corbyn: Co-founder and interim political leader | Former Labour leader; drives the party's vision via his Peace and Justice Project. Favours inclusivity but aligns somewhat with grassroots elements.

Zarah Sultana: Co-founder and interim political leader | Independent MP; joined negotiations in spring 2025, advocating for co-leadership. Prefers a structured party launch but has pushed for Murphy's exclusion from core roles.

Pamela Fitzpatrick (aka Sheila Fitzpatrick in some sources) : Co-Executive Director of Collective; Company Director of Peace and Justice Project | Murphy's primary partner in Collective; ran as an independent in 2024. she Focuses on resourcing campaigns and party foundation; that supports a top-down approach.

Seumas Milne: Key advisor and former LOTO colleague Corbyn's ex-strategy chief; rumoured to contribute to party proposals. Part of the "Four Ms" with Murphy; influences policy and communications.

Amy Jackson: Proposed head of executive team ,Former Corbyn political secretary and Murphy ally from LOTO/Unite; oversees operations in interim structure proposals.

Jamie Driscoll: Steering group member; Leader of Majority Party, Former North of Tyne mayor; independent candidate in 2024. Pushes for grassroots control to counter Murphy's influence; part of the "MOU group" (Memorandum of Understanding faction).

Andrew Feinstein: Steering group member | Anti-apartheid activist and former MP; aligns with Driscoll in her efforts to sideline Collective's dominance.

Lutfur Rahman: Ally via Aspire party | Mayor of Tower Hamlets; involved in early discussions. Represents local independent networks.

Independent Alliance MPs: (e.g., Shockat Adam, Ayoub Khan, Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed) | Supporting MPs | Six independents elected in 2024; provide parliamentary backbone. Focus on issues like Gaza and anti-Labour resistance.

Other Groups: (e.g., Transform, Aspire, TUSC, Just Stop Oil, The Muslim Vote) | Affiliated organisations | Collective unites these for broader coalition; includes Liverpool Community Independents and others for local election readiness.

The party's development has been slow and factional, with debates over control (e.g., Murphy's allies dominating 4 of 9 proposed executive roles). As of September 2025, it remains pre-formal launch, with potential for further shifts at the November conference.