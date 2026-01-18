Time to scroll differently: UpScrolled
We ask all our followers on our platforms to set up an account, just in case, seems to be promising, spread the word, beat the algo's!…just in case, it seems better than bluesky! Mastodon et al.
Shadowbanned elsewhere? Not here. UpScrolled is the social platform where every voice gets equal power. No shadowbans. No algorithmic games. No pay-to-play favoritism. Just authentic connection where your content reaches the people who matter most.
Social media was supposed to connect us. Instead, it’s become a system where algorithms decide who gets heard. Creators watch their reach mysteriously drop. Small businesses can’t reach their own followers. Communities sharing their truth find their posts buried while misinformation spreads.
UpScrolled exists because we were tired of waiting for Big Tech to do the right thing. We needed a place where people could speak freely without playing algorithm games or being punished for telling the truth. UpScrolled is for everyone: from minorities to small businesses, creators, and everyday people.
We’re building the next big social platform—one designed to work for people who care. A space where your words are seen, your voice matters, and your presence isn’t treated like a threat. This didn’t start as a business idea—it started because we were fed up. Now we’re turning that frustration into something real.
Designed for clarity. Built for people.
UpScrolled gives you the tools to share freely, connect deeply, and stay in control. Every feature is designed to put your voice, privacy, and experience first.
Stay informed
About everything around you, locally and around the world
Your space without limits
Express freely, share boldly, be completely you
Explore and interact
With things that matter to you
“UpScrolled is the foundation for a digital ecosystem that puts power back into the hands of the people — not the corporations. It’s more than just an alternative to Meta, X, or TikTok — it’s a reimagining of what social media should be: a space where creators, communities, and businesses thrive independently, with real control, transparency, and accountability.”
Issam Hijazi
Founder & CEO, UpScrolled
Why it’s different
Thousands have discovered what happens when social media serves people instead of profit. Creators, activists, families, artists, and everyday people building authentic communities.
Features
Others
Who sees your posts
Everyone who follows you, and browse content discovery
Maybe — if the algorithm allows it
Algorithms
Simple ranking
Complex and manipulative
Shadowbanning
Not a thing
Silently used against critical voices
Feed Control
Chronological and user-driven
Algorithm decides what you see
Data Privacy
No data sales. Ever.
Your data is the product
Addiction Design
Built to let you log off
Designed to keep you scrolling
Content Moderation
Human-led & transparent
Opaque, inconsistent, often political
Target User
Everyday users, creators, activists
Advertisers
Thousands call UpScrolled the alternative to Meta, TikTok, and X they’ve been waiting for. Smooth, versatile, and community-driven — without the censorship.