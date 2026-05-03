Picture a grotesque, bloated puppet show. The puppets are screaming at each other in the spotlight, but if you trace the strings up into the dark, you won’t find the British public. You’ll find a handful of bloated plutocrats, smoking cigars made of rolled-up fifty-pound notes, their hands jammed firmly up the backs of our “representatives.”

George Monbiot has just ripped the curtain back, and the sheer, staggering scale of the grift is enough to make you vomit.

The Crypto-Circus: Reform UK

Let’s start with the new clowns in town. Nigel Farage and Reform UK are packaged as the anti-establishment, pint-swelling party of the people. But lift the lid of their donation box, and it reeks of a Bangkok tax haven.

Enter Christopher Harborne. This one man—sitting comfortably in Thailand—has poured over £22 million into Reform. That is two-thirds of their entire financial existence. Suddenly, Farage can’t stop talking about how wonderful, untraceable cryptocurrency is. Is it a coincidence? Who knows! Because the rules in this country are designed to ensure we can never prove it. Harborne isn’t funding a political party; he’s bought a bespoke lobbying firm with a built-in audience of angry voters.

The Rotting Carcass: The Conservative Party

Then we have the Tories. They are no longer a political party; they are a decaying, maggot-infested carcass, held together only by the duct tape of corporate cash.

They spent years taking lavish funding from very rich people who actively despise the planet. Surprise, surprise: the Tories suddenly decided that climate action was a pesky inconvenience. They are the political equivalent of a hitman taking a suitcase of cash from a polluter, putting on a blindfold, and cheerfully dropping a barrel of toxic sludge into the local reservoir.

And to make sure no one catches them doing it, they systematically blinded the watchdogs. They slashed the Electoral Commission’s investigations by 89%. The budget for policing our democracy? A pathetic £1 per voter. In Australia, it’s £24. We aren’t just failing to police corruption; we’ve handed the burglars the keys to the CCTV room. The maximum criminal fine for buying a British election? A laughable £6,000. That’s not a deterrent; that’s a membership fee for the oligarchs’ club.

The Red Paint Job: The Labour Party

And don’t think the supposed Labour Party are wearing white hats. They are the exact same wooden puppets as the Tories, just painted a different colour, with their strings pulled by the exact same hedge-fund managers in the City of Wall St

Labour have just discovered a sudden, passionate love for deregulating the City of London. Why? Because the men in sharp suits holding the purse strings told them to. They look at the catastrophic crash of 2008, caused entirely by unchecked finance, and say, “Yes, please, sir, can I have some more?” They traded their red roses for offshore greenbacks, offering us a warm cup of tea while the house burns down, furious that anyone would be so rude as to point out the flames.

The £25 Guillotine

The system tells us we must accept this. They try to dazzle us with complex laws about “permissible” versus “impermissible” donors, resident versus foreign, crypto versus sterling. It is a smokescreen designed by lawyers, for lawyers, to protect the billionaires.

But George Monbiot has handed us a guillotine.

It is brutally, beautifully simple. We don’t need to chase the dirty money around the globe. We just ban all of it.

No multi-millionaire donations. No corporate bags of cash. No crypto-bros from Thailand.

Under this plan, a political party gets its money from only one place: us. You pay a £25 membership fee. The state matches it, multiplying it by a fixed number. You get 100,000 actual human members? You get £10 million to run your campaign. And that is it. Full stop. End of.

At a stroke, the golden strings are severed.

Instead of slithering around Mayfair wine bars begging billionaires for cheques, politicians would have to go out and talk to actual humans. They would have to raise membership instead of capital. We would stop being passive consumers of their staged outrage, and become their actual bosses.

Democracy doesn’t mean choosing which billionaire gets to write the laws. It means taking the money out of the dark, and putting the power back into the light.

Cut the strings. Starve the puppets. Make them answer to us.

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