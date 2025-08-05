Kate Pickett

What drives the large differences in population health among rich nations? Kate Pickett argues that people in more unequal countries have a lower “wellbeing-adjusted” life expectancy. If that’s true, does it make sense for governments to continue pursuing GDP growth as their primary economic strategy? This is the third in a series of posts renewing analysis from The Spirit Level – the previous two looked at environmental and educational angles of inequality.

Some populations are much healthier than others. Among the 22 developed countries that we analysed in our update of The Spirit Level, the USA has an infant mortality rate almost three and a half times higher than Finland; Spain has more than three times the prevalence of diabetes of Ireland; and New Zealand has more than two and a half times the proportion of children who are overweight as Japan.

In the UK, we are constantly flooded with headlines that show just how damaging our high levels of poor health have become: around 300,000 people aged 16-64 leave the workforce each year due to ill health, with close to 3 million people economically inactive (not in work or seeking work) due to long-term sickness, mostly due to mental health and musculoskeletal problems.

Why are there such large differences in population health among rich nations? And why do some of those rich countries, even those with decent health services, have such poor health?

What lies beneath ill health?

Epidemiologists and public health researchers understand that variations in the health and wellbeing of different groups – whether that is different countries, different social classes, different age groups and so on – are primarily shaped by what are known as the social determinants of health. These include individual behaviours, like smoking or not exercising, whether or not we have good social relationships, and our living and working conditions, including access to things like good housing and health services. But all of these factors are, in turn, shaped by the wider social determinants, like the level of poverty or food security within a society.

One of those wider social determinants of health is income inequality, the gap between rich and poor. Among the health measures we looked at for The Spirit Level at 15 were Wellbeing-Adjusted-Lifeyears, abbreviated as WELLBYs. These were developed to indicate how well different societies enable people to live long and happy lives –combining levels of life satisfaction and years of life expectancy into a single measure.

Here, we’ve plotted WELLBYs against the Gini coefficient of income inequality. It shows clearly that higher levels of inequality are associated with significantly lower levels of wellbeing-adjusted life years:

Figure 1: Wellbeing-Adjusted-Lifeyears and income inequality for various developed countries

We also inspect the relationship between individual metrics of health and wellbeing against income inequality. Unexpectedly, in contrast to other health outcomes, life expectancy – which was found to have been significantly lower in countries with high income inequality in The Spirit Level – was not statistically significantly related to income inequality in our update.

This has happened before: the correlation between life expectancy and inequality has come and gone over past decades, most likely due to how long it takes for changes in income inequality to show up in changes in life expectancy, as well as changing associations between inequality and health at different ages. (Research suggests that people’s health and wellbeing may be most strongly affected by the inequality they experienced earlier in life, for instance).

Overall, however, the picture is as tragic as it is clear regarding the gap between rich and poor and how this connects with myriad physical and mental health conditions. In our update, we found that countries with higher levels of income inequality are associated with higher rates of adult obesity and child overweightness, diabetes, mental illness, asthma, drug use and infant mortality. This is consistent with what researchers across the world have confirmed, with income inequality linked to child health inequalities in China, hospitalisations among adolescents in Canada, the so-called ‘deaths of despair’ across American states, tuberculosis in the countries of Latin America , HIV in Africa and excess deaths from Covid in Europe.

Countries with higher income inequality are associated with higher rates of adult obesity and child overweightness, diabetes, mental illness, asthma, drug use and infant mortality

These links are better understood now than fifteen years ago, thanks to advances in our understanding of the biology of chronic stress and the neuroscience of status anxiety. In consumeristic societies, inequality creates social and economic divisions that isolate us from each other. This increases the grip of class and status on us, making social comparisons more insidious, strengthening the idea that some people are worth much more than others, and making us worry about our own self-worth in the eyes of others.

Social gradients and growth failures

Overall, we need to remember two things.

First, the poor are affected most by the pressures of inequality, although even the richest 10% suffer from more status anxiety in more unequal countries. All of the problems created by inequality – poor health, social disharmony, compromised life chances for young people and environmental degradation – have social gradients, with those lower down the social ladder suffering more than those at the top.

All of the problems created by inequality – poor health, social disharmony, compromised life chances for young people and environmental degradation – have social gradients, with those lower down the social ladder suffering more than those at the top

Second, population health is no longer related to GDP per capita in rich countries: above a threshold of around $35,000 per capita, further economic growth does not lead to longer life expectancies, more happiness, or wellbeing (see Figure 2 below). This means that tackling inequality and relative poverty are far better economic strategies for wellbeing for people (and planet) than the pursuit of GDP growth at all costs.

Figure 2: Life expectancy versus GDP per person for a selection of countries

Source: World Bank.

Promoting wellbeing and inclusion

The Equality Trust calls on governments to put wellbeing at the heart of economic and social policy making, shifting our measure of success away from the pursuit of unsustainable economic growth and crude GDP metrics, to focus instead on providing a high quality of life for all, within environmental limits.

To reverse decades of rising income and wealth inequality, we need a more inclusive and participatory public space and dialogue; we’ve waited long enough for change to be led from the top. Communities need to be involved in setting economic and social agendas for wellbeing, including in Citizens’ Assemblies, and engaged in participatory budgeting, as well as the implementation and monitoring of wellbeing and climate policies.

We need the voices of the young, racial justice organisations, trade unions, feminist organisations, the working class, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups to reinvigorate our politics for a just transition, and we need those voices with the greatest urgency.

This post is the third in a series of posts that renew analysis from The Spirit Level – a book which sparked public debate about inequality upon its publication in 2009. The first two posts in this series explored the environmental and education/opportunities angles of inequality. For more about this work, see The Spirit Level at 15 resources published by The Equality Trust.

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All articles posted on this blog give the views of the author(s). They do not represent the position of LSE Inequalities, nor of the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Image credits: Photo by Ground Picture via Shutterstock.

About the author

Kate Pickett

Kate Pickett is Professor of Epidemiology in the Department of Health Sciences at the University of York, and the University’s Champion for Research on Justice and Equality; she is a Fellow of the RSA and of the UK Faculty of Public Health. Kate’s research focuses on the social determinants of health and health inequalities, with a particular interest in child development. Kate is co-author, with Richard Wilkinson, of the bestselling books, The Spirit Level (2009) and The Inner Level (2018). Kate is also a co-founder and trustee of The Equality Trust and a global Ambassador for the Wellbeing Economy Alliance.

Posted In: Global Inequalities | Health | Income inequalities