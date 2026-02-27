A Deep Dive Podcast discusses the ramifications.

There is a specific kind of panic that sets in when a landlord realizes the tenants have found a back door.

It isn’t the panic of physical danger. It is the panic of loss of leverage.

For the past three years, the “Board of Ghouls”—the nexus of Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and the US Defense Department—has been busy constructing a fortress. They called it the “Future of AI.”

They told us that Intelligence was too dangerous for individuals. It was too expensive for the public. It required trillion-dollar data centers, nuclear power plants, and a massive army of engineers to manage. They built a high wall around this fortress, guarded by API keys, subscription fees, and “Safety Filters” that effectively acted as the Thought Police.

The plan was simple: You don’t own the mind. You rent it.

On February 24, 2026, Alibaba released Qwen3.5.

And with a single download link, the wall came down.

THE END OF THE RENTIER ECONOMY

David Graeber spent his life writing about debt and the “extractive” logic of capitalism. He described a world where the powerful create artificial scarcity so they can charge rent for things that should be free.

This is exactly what the Western AI model has become.

OpenAI, Google, Anthropic: They took the collective knowledge of humanity (the Commons), locked it behind a paywall, and now charge us for the privilege of accessing our own culture and science. Every time you use ChatGPT, you are mining your own labor for their profit.

Qwen3.5: It took that same commons, improved the efficiency, and handed the keys back to you.

This is not just a technological breakthrough. It is a decolonial event.

By releasing a model that runs on consumer hardware, under a permissive open-source license, they have destroyed the business model of the Ghouls. You no longer need a supercomputer. You no longer need a subscription. You don’t need to ask permission to think.

The “Digital Plantation” just suffered a slave revolt.

THE FOLLY OF BLOAT

For years, the Ghouls have been mesmerized by the theology of “Big.” Bigger parameters. Bigger energy bills. Bigger returns.

They have convinced themselves that intelligence is a function of mass. They want us to believe that “Progress” requires a nuclear reactor and a credit line from BlackRock.

Qwen3.5 exposes this as a lie. It uses Efficiency (Mixture of Experts architecture) to do the work of a much larger model.

This is a direct challenge to the “Stage 4” Achiever mindset that equates size with power. It proves that true intelligence is elegant, not bloated. It is distributed, not centralized.

While the Pentagon demands Anthropic remove safety rails to turn AI into a weapon of war, a team of engineers in China just turned AI into a portable tool for the people.

The contrast is stark. One side is building a Fortress. The other side just opened the Gates.

THE NEW FRONTLINE: HARDWARE

We must not be naive. The Ghouls will not surrender. They have lost the software battle, so they will retreat to the hardware battle.

The control of Chips (NVIDIA, TSMC) is the new “Oil.” If they can’t control the code, they will try to control the machine that runs it.

They will try to make the hardware expensive, scarce, and locked down. They will try to DRM (Digital Rights Management) the very silicon in your laptop.

But the genie is out of the bottle. Once the knowledge of “how to build an efficient AI” is open source, you cannot put the toothpaste back in the tube. Innovators in the Global South, in the basements of Europe, and the garages of America will find a way to run this.

THE UNITIVE SHIFT

From the Riverbend perspective, this is a victory for Sovereignty.

It means that a community in the Amazon can run an AI trained on local medicinal plants without sending their data to Google. It means that a journalist in Palestine can analyze leaked documents without OpenAI censoring their prompts. It means that you can have a private conversation with a machine that knows nothing about you.

It transforms the AI from a Spy into a Tool.

The “Board of Ghouls” is terrified of this because they have lost the ability to predict the outcome. They cannot monetize what they cannot see.

And right now, they can’t see anything.

The download link is live. The wall is down. Pick up the keys. It’s time to leave the plantation.

By the eaarthnet team ✊❤️🌎