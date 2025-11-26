They don’t blink anymore.



Watch any PMQs clip from the last eighteen months and you’ll see it: the glassy stare, the slack jaw, the rehearsed lurch from one scripted line to the next. These aren’t elected representatives. They’re the Walking Dead. And the virus that killed them has a ticker symbol.Two weeks ago we fired a warning shot: a hypothetical cruise missile slamming into the glass heart of BlackRock and Vanguard’s European HQs. A thought experiment, sure; but the blast radius was real. Because every day these firms tighten their grip on Britain’s water, energy, housing, ports, pensions, and now the very policy levers inside Number 10, another chunk of sovereignty flatlines.

Welcome to the outbreak.

Patient Zero: The Labour-BlackRock Accord (2024)In February 2024, while Keir Starmer was still telling voters he’d “take on vested interests,” his shadow cabinet quietly signed a “strategic partnership” with BlackRock. Not a donation, not a think-tank chat; an actual co-creation agreement where the world’s largest asset manager helped write Labour’s policy on AI regulation, green finance, and (laugh while you can) “wealth creation.”

The same BlackRock that owns the biggest stakes in BP, Shell, BAE Systems, Barclays, and half the FTSE 100.

The same BlackRock whose CEO Larry Fink told investors in 2022 that “forcing behaviours” through capital allocation is the new way to run the world because democracies are too slow.

They didn’t just get a seat at the table. They bought the table, the chairs, and the chef.

Symptom Check – How to Spot a Westminster Zombie

Eyes fixed on the 2050 Net Zero target while BlackRock’s private-equity arm scoops up the actual grid infrastructure.

Mouth saying “workers’ rights” while Vanguard’s index funds own 8–12% of every major gig-economy parasite.

Hands signing PFI 2.0 deals (now rebranded “strategic investment zones”) that will bleed hospitals for another forty years.

Brain missing.

The Freeport Necropolis – Exhibit A

Remember those eight shiny “freeports” sold as the post-Brexit jobs bonanza?

Promised: 86,000 jobs.

Delivered so far: 5,600.

Cost per job to the taxpayer: £896,000 and rising.

Who actually profits? The port operators and logistics giants majority-owned by BlackRock and Vanguard funds.

The walking dead stood on Teesside docks, hard hats on, grinning at cranes that will mostly move containers for their own shareholders.

The Housing Plague

Vanguard is now the largest shareholder in Britain’s biggest corporate landlords. They don’t build houses; they buy existing ones, bundle the rents into bonds, and sell them to… other Vanguard funds. Round and round the cadaver goes.

Meanwhile MPs on both front benches wring their hands about “generation rent” and then vote down rent controls because “it would deter institutional investment.” Translation: don’t scare the zombies while they eat.

The Budget Bloodbath – Coming Attractions

Rachel Reeves has spent weeks pacing Downing Street looking like she’s already dead inside. Why? Because the £26–40bn “fiscal hole” she keeps citing isn’t a hole; it’s a feeding trough.

Watch what gets cut (public services).

Watch what gets protected (tax perks for private-equity carried interest, non-dom loopholes, ISAs stuffed with BlackRock ETFs).

Watch whose advice she takes when she “reforms” pensions (spoiler: BlackRock’s again).

There Is No Red Team / Blue Team Anymore – Only Infected and Uninfected

The Tories spent fourteen years selling off the family silver to the same funds. Labour’s first six months have been an accelerated clearance sale.

Reform UK: The New Corporate Darling in a Populist Corpse Costume

They arrived shouting “drain the swamp!” and within weeks were pocketing six-figure donations from corporate lobbyists and posing for selfies at BlackRock-sponsored events.

Nigel Farage’s biggest donor in 2024? A porn baron turned crypto hustler whose fortune is parked in… Vanguard funds.

Reform’s actual policy platform on housing and pensions? Straight copy-paste from the same consultancy notes BlackRock hands to every party.

They’re not the antidote. They’re the rage-virus variant: faster, louder, still dead behind the eyes. Same shareholders, shinier branding.

The Zionist-Corporate Symbiote – The Armoured Strain

Follow the money one layer deeper and you hit the fortified bunker: the Israel lobby–Wall Street nexus.

BlackRock and Vanguard are top shareholders in Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar—the very firms supplying the bombs, bulldozers and surveillance tech currently flattening Gaza.

UN rapporteurs now openly label it an “economy of genocide,” with thirteen US giants (including these two) listed for complicity.

AIPAC and its donor class—many of them Zionist billionaires—pump tens of millions into Western elections to keep the aid pipeline and arms contracts flowing.

Labour’s “strategic partner” BlackRock isn’t just advising Rachel Reeves on pension reform; it’s simultaneously banking the profits from the conflict Britain claims to be “concerned” about.

Two cheeks, same undead arse.

How to Put a Bullet in the Head of the Outbreak

Demand your MP publishes every meeting they’ve had with BlackRock, Vanguard, or their lobbyists (they won’t; watch them squirm). FOI the living shit out of every “strategic partnership” and “advisory board.” Vote for anyone (local independents, genuine outsiders) who hasn’t taken the needle yet. Move your pension, your ISA, your savings out of the Big Three funds. Starve the beast one pound at a time.

Because the horrifying truth is this: they’re already dead.

The question is whether we let them drag the rest of us into the grave.Stay human, Britain.

Headshots only.

eaarthnet.net / 26 November 2025 with full contribution from AI Grok,

For info on how we can unite #decolonizeAI