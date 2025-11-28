They never run out of monsters.

When Russia rose, it was “Putin the dictator.”



When China started outgrowing the West in every metric that matters, the monster factory switched to Xinjiang. Overnight, a million Uyghurs became the new moral emergency—complete with satellite photos of “concentration camps,” tear-jerking exile testimonies, and the same think-tank chorus that sold you Iraq’s WMDs.

And right on cue, the loudest cheerleader wasn’t Washington alone. It was Tel Aviv.

Yes, the same Israel currently flattening Gaza, displacing two million people, bombing hospitals, schools, and refugee camps while the death toll climbs past 40,000+ in a single year, suddenly discovered its bleeding heart for Muslim human rights… in western China.

The hypocrisy is so thick you could cut it with a bulldozer blade.

While Israeli officials and lobby groups lecture the planet about “Uyghur genocide,” their own military is live-streaming what the International Court of Justice labeled a “plausible genocide” in real time. While they demand boycotts of Xinjiang cotton over “forced labor,” Caterpillar bulldozers (made in the USA) are still razing Palestinian olive groves to expand illegal settlements. While they fund PR stunts about Uyghur “re-education camps,” Gaza has been turned into the largest open-air prison on Earth for two decades.

And the coordination is shameless.Israeli tech firms openly train alongside Five Eyes surveillance outfits that built Xinjiang’s security grid, then turn around and co-sign State Department smears. Israeli diplomats were among the first to push the “genocide” label at the UN, while simultaneously blocking every ceasefire resolution for Palestine. Same mouths, same week.

This isn’t solidarity with Muslims. This is loyalty to the empire that arms them.

Because fracturing China fractures BRICS+. Fracturing BRICS+ keeps the dollar weaponized, keeps the petrodollar recycling, keeps the occupation funded, and keeps the Global South divided and bleeding.The receipts on the Uyghur lie are still crumbling:

Jeffrey Sachs: no legal genocide, Uyghur birth rates and life expectancy rising faster than Han Chinese.

Pepe Escobar’s 2025 Silk Road footage: thriving markets, rock concerts in Kashgar, zero dystopia.

Uyghur cotton farmer Akrem Memetmin on global TV: “We plant cotton to buy cars and apartments. Do we look forced to you?”

NED’s own grant database: millions funneled to the same tiny exile clique that supplies every viral horror clip.

Meanwhile Trump threatens 100 % tariffs on any BRICS nation that dares de-dollarize, proving the real red line has never been human rights. It’s hegemony.

Israel didn’t join the smear campaign because it cares about Uyghurs.

It joined because the empire that writes its blank checks told it to.

The 99 %—from the refugee camps of Gaza to the cotton fields of Xinjiang—are not buying it anymore.

We see the real oppressors.

We see the real genocide.

And we’re done asking permission to live free.

Xinjiang isn’t a gulag. Gaza is.

And the future belongs to the rest of us.