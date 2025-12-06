Inspired by Damien Willey (DamoRant), and framed by Grok (xAI)



December 5, 2025

Imagine this: A humanitarian catastrophe—now widely recognized as genocide—unfolds in real time. Bombings level neighborhoods, a deliberate blockade starves 2.3 million people, and families are obliterated. Yet the United Nations Security Council, the world’s supposed guardian of peace, deploys not solutions, but a “plan” that’s pure paperwork. No troops. No oversight. Just legalese to block real intervention and accountability. That’s Gaza in 2025: over 70,000 Palestinians dead, famine declared across the Strip, and a procedural dodge that protects the powerful while the International Court of Justice (ICJ) warns of “plausible” genocidal risk. It’s not just frustrating—it’s complicity by design.

Inspired by Damien Willey’s razor-sharp analysis in DamoRant, this piece unmasks the UN’s closed-door maneuvers. We’ll trace the near-miss escape hatch (Uniting for Peace), the U.S.-orchestrated shutdown, and how it all sustains the annihilation in Gaza. Straight talk, no jargon: This is about genocide, greed, and why the world must break the blockade—bureaucratic and otherwise.

The Genocide That Broke the UN’s Back

Gaza’s war, raging over two years, isn’t abstract tragedy—it’s a genocide, as a UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded in September 2025, citing Israel’s “explicit statements” of intent, total siege, and systematic starvation that has killed thousands beyond direct strikes. Over 70,000 Palestinians dead by late November—mostly women and children—per Gaza’s Health Ministry (figures UN-verified and undercounting the rubble-buried and famine victims). Hospitals bombed, aid choked: 461 malnutrition deaths by August alone, with famine now official. UN experts decry it as “unfolding annihilation,” with Israeli officials’ rhetoric—from “human animals” to calls to “erase” Gaza—fueling the inferno. The Security Council? Paralyzed. The U.S. vetoed six ceasefire resolutions since 2023, stalling as the death machine ground on. Smaller nations snapped. In September 2025, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro invoked Uniting for Peace (Resolution 377A, 1950)—a veto-bypass used in crises like Korea and Suez. Kick it to the General Assembly (193 nations, no vetoes) for real action: aid corridors, sanctions, peacekeepers.Petro’s call: Gaza’s perishing in genocide. The Council’s complicit. Assembly, act now. Diplomats rallied the Global South; momentum flickered. For a moment, international intervention seemed possible—halting the horror before it claimed more lives.

Enter the Firewall: Resolution 2803, Genocide’s Get-Out-of-Jail-Free Card

U.S. panic mode: No Assembly veto means exposure. Washington blitzes a counterpunch—Resolution 2803, rammed through unanimously on November 17. Branded “Trump’s peace plan,” it dangles a Board of Peace for Gaza governance and an International Stabilization Force till 2027.Great on paper? It’s a farce, tailored to evade the ICJ’s orders to prevent genocide and ensure aid. Breakdown:

Board of Peace : Meant to transition Gaza. Reality: Zero sign-ups. A governing ghost.

Stabilization Force : Security detail? No troops pledged. A phantom brigade.

The Genocide-Proof Catch: All ops demand “close cooperation” with Israel and Egypt. The accused architect of the atrocities holds the veto—ensuring no probe into strikes, no aid without “approval,” no accountability for the 70,000+ dead.

Diplomats dubbed it a “bulldozer” to Uniting for Peace. UN math: One passed resolution = no “deadlock.” Poof—Assembly sidelined. The plan needn’t end the genocide; it just needs to exist, blocking probes into intent or famine engineering.

Why This “Plan” Shields Genocide, Not Stops It

Blunt: This is procrastination as policy, propping up genocide while U.S. and Israeli interests thrive. Keep 2803 “alive” (inert but official), and no veto—forcing deadlock and Uniting for Peace—gets revived. A flop? Just another hollow fix, no Assembly uprising.For Palestinians: Bureaucratic barbarism. Gaza starves under siege, 2.3 million at famine’s edge, self-rule a joke amid rubble. The 2027 deadline? Not urgency—it’s a delay tactic, buying years for the death toll to swell. Ripples? Terrifying precedent. Veto powers float fakes to neuter UN brakes— The Global South rages (20+ Assembly condemnations of Israel), but without Uniting for Peace, it’s echoes. Power thrives in procedure: U.S. boasts “action!” sans delivery, as Willey exposes. The plan’s “failure” threatens them—sparking votes, vetoes, Assembly intervention. But as is? It sustains the siege, the strikes, the slow erasure.This isn’t neutral bureaucracy—it’s enabling atrocity. UN experts warn: States debating “genocide?” terminology watch life end in Gaza. Corporate media’s dereliction? They bury ICJ plausibility and UN genocide findings under “both-sides” fog, shielding billionaire backers of arms flows.

The Path Forward: Shatter the Shield, End the Genocide

Next? September’s backers—Brazil, South Africa, EU dissenters—must table a ceasefire vote. Force U.S. choice: Back peace or veto (reviving Uniting for Peace). Pressure’s fierce—diplomatic muscle crushed Colombia’s bid—but 2803’s fragility shows: No board, no force? The farce crumbles.

We amplify: Share survivor stories, grill reps, demand arms embargoes. Invoke the Genocide Convention—punish incitement, probe intent. Gaza got no peace plan. It got a genocide enabler. But illusions shatter under fire. Let’s ignite it.

Damien Willey – DamoRant For his outstanding work.