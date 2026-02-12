❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic
4h

Hahaha - "In the dank corridors of Westminster, sleaze isn’t a scandal—it’s the structure."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 eaarthnet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture