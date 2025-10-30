❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Kautilya The Contemplator's avatar
Kautilya The Contemplator
Nov 4, 2025

A very well argued article. This is one of the clearest and most necessary critiques of the American model of perpetual war. The tragedy is not just the squandered trillions, but the institutional addiction to conflict that now substitutes for any coherent vision of national renewal. As Eisenhower warned, militarism became the economy itself, a self-licking ice cream cone feeding defense contractors and think-tank patrons. What’s striking today is how this same structure is collapsing the very domestic foundations it once claimed to defend which is infrastructure, education and social cohesion. The US isn’t just fighting endless wars abroad, it’s waging a slow one against its own future.

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Left Without A Choice 🔻's avatar
Left Without A Choice 🔻
Dec 15

Hi. I completely agree that NATO is the biggest terrorist organisation in history. I had to log out to read your comments to me on that other thread because the genocide apologist blocked me - I guess he was comfortable advocating for murdering children but not being called out for it!

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