Carne Ross has spent years inside the machine. He watched diplomats and officials perform the daily ritual of pretending the state is something special — a unique, almost mystical entity that gets to do things ordinary people and communities are not allowed to do. It gets to lock people up, drop bombs, print money, draw borders, and tell the rest of us what “order” looks like. And somehow, we all nod along as if this is natural law rather than a very successful confidence trick.

Ross calls it the “strange specialness of the state.” I’d call it the ultimate Stage 4 Achiever power play.

The Achiever mind loves hierarchies and control. It sees the world as a zero-sum game of scarce resources and fragile order. From that cramped vantage point, the state looks like the only adult in the room — the big, necessary referee that keeps the chaos at bay. Without it, we’re told, everything would collapse into violence or inefficiency. So we hand over our sovereignty, our imagination, and our capacity for mutual aid, and in return we get… bureaucracy, surveillance, endless justifications for why certain people get to decide for everyone else.

This is enclosure dressed as protection. The state doesn’t just manage violence; it claims a monopoly on legitimate violence, then uses that monopoly to protect the very inequalities and enclosures that make violence necessary in the first place. It’s a neat trick. The Achiever stage convinces itself (and the rest of us) that domination is the only realistic path to safety and progress.

Ross gently dismantles the myth. The state isn’t eternal or inevitable. It’s a historical invention that has convinced us it’s the only game in town. Once you see the trick — once you notice how much of its “specialness” is just self-declared authority backed by force and paperwork — the spell starts to break.

And that’s where the real possibility opens up.

A unitive consciousness doesn’t need a mythical referee. It builds from the ground up: mutual aid, consensual practices, local sovereignty, and the slow, messy work of people figuring things out together without a central monopoly on truth or violence. It treats intelligence and care as abundant commons, not scarce resources to be managed from above.

Carne Ross has walked the corridors of state power and come out the other side still believing in human capacity. That’s hopeful. The Achiever stage wants us to believe we’re too dangerous or too incompetent to govern ourselves without a strong hand. The rest of us — the part that remembers how communities actually solve problems when left to their own devices — know better.

The state’s specialness is starting to look less like magic and more like a very expensive costume. The question Ross leaves us with is simple and urgent: are we ready to stop applauding the performance and start practising something more real?

The commons is waiting. No paywall. No referee. Just us, learning to walk together.

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