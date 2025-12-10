A 4k resolution photo of the earth surrounded by thousands of satellites in confused manner

1. Starlink’s Silent Land Grab

50 000+ satellites already approved — another 500 000 requested

What it actually means:

• Every 90 minutes a new train of bright moving lights crosses the night sky, destroying astronomy forever. The International Astronomical Union says Starlink has already made 10 % of all long-exposure images unusable. • The metal vapour from burning-up satellites is now the largest single source of atmospheric aluminium — 40 tonnes per day and rising. • Low-Earth orbit is being turned into a corporate toll-road. Once the “big three” (Starlink, OneWeb, Amazon Kuiper) lock in their constellations, no new entrant can launch without paying them “de-confliction fees”. The sky becomes a subscription service.

Musk calls it “bringing internet to the unconnected”.

The unconnected call it the new East India Company — only this time the territory is above our heads.

2. Weaponising the Sky

The same satellite networks that beam Netflix to your caravan are also beaming targeting data to drones in Gaza, Yemen and soon — if the Home Office gets its way — to surveillance blimps over UK freeports.

Real examples already live:

• Israel’s “Gospel” AI-targeting system uses commercial satellite imagery (including Starlink downlinks) to generate kill-lists in Gaza in under 60 seconds.

UK Home Office trials in 2024–2025 used OneWeb low-latency links for “persistent surveillance” over the Thames Freeport.

Teesside Freeport’s development plan explicitly includes “dual-use satellite ground stations” — civilian on paper, military-grade in practice.

The sky is no longer neutral airspace.

It is the new battlespace, and the same corporations own both the pipes and the bombs that travel through them.

3. Decolonizing Orbit — What We Do Now

We do not accept the enclosure of the final commons.

Concrete moves already working:

• Indigenous astronomers in Hawai’i and Chile are building “dark-sky sovereignty” treaties that legally challenge satellite brightness. • The Yaqui Nation in Mexico has declared orbital space part of their ancestral territory and is suing for consultation rights. • Open-source satellite trackers (SatNOGS, KeepTrack.space) now let any community map every object overhead in real time. • The Outer Space Institute’s “Orbital Carrying Capacity” paper (2025) gives us the scientific argument: LEO can sustainably hold ~35 000 satellites max. We are already past safe limits.

eaarthnet’s immediate actions:

1. Publish live, public satellite-overpass maps for every UK freeport/SEZ (so communities can see who is watching them). 2. Add orbital pollution to every SEZ eco-toll audit from now on. 3. Support the “Dark & Quiet Skies” legal fund — every £10 stops another 1 000 satellites. 4. Demand a global moratorium on mega-constellations until a democratic governance body (not corporate arbitration) is in place.

The sky belongs to the next seven generations, not to three billionaires who already own the land and the sea.

We have the maps.

We have the audits.

We have the refusal.

Now we take back the night.

