THE SILICON GRAFT

❖ EAARTHNET THE SILICON GRAFT41×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:05-20:05Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.THE SILICON GRAFTWhy We Are No Longer Just Carbon-Based Beings❖ EAARTHNETMar 04, 20264ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacks ❖ EAARTHNET Perspectives and reviews on current geo politics , economics & climate crisis.Perspectives and reviews on current geo politics , economics & climate crisis.SubscribeAuthors❖ EAARTHNETRecent EpisodesSpecial Economic Zones: The Quiet Carve-Up of BritainJan 13 • ❖ EAARTHNETMass Media Censorship: Corporate Guardrails for the 1% or Protective Barriers Against Imperialism? An Acid Test for the Social GoodJan 12 • ❖ EAARTHNETvideo review of Our You A Proto-Adult?Jan 8 • ❖ EAARTHNETAre You A Proto-Adult?Jan 8 • ❖ EAARTHNET