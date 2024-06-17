THE SECRETIVE US EMBASSY-BACKED GROUP CULTIVATING THE BRITISH LEFT
The British-American Project (BAP), set up in the 1980s with US embassy funding amid CIA concern about ‘anti-American’ drift in the Labour Party, recently added senior Labour politicians to its secret
Article by Matt Kennard……a eaarth recommended read.
The real danger and threat that either the blue or red zionist backed tories pose to our Nation.
We are two weeks away from electing a right wing zionist controlled sham labour party in power, be warned they back the anti democratic anti social policies of freeports & SEZ Areas, please research these the…