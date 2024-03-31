The scourge of supremacism, exposed?
A repost, in light of the continued desecration of the worlds majority by a insignificant number of white supremacists, hopefully soon to be vanquished into the history books .
I was asked by a follower the other day, about Jewish supremacist ideology. It was in response to a post we made about a post I saw and one that resonated with what was told to me by a rabbi many years ago. At the time I was horrified by the attitude of a human to other humans, call me naive, but I was! I did not think anyone would consider themselves, …