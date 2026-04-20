The Green Party suspends Tony Greenstein — a Jewish anti-Zionist activist who had only just joined — and suddenly the old script from the Corbyn years is back in rotation. “Documented history of antisemitism,” “court decisions,” “terrorism charges.” The language is heavy, the timing convenient, and the message loud and clear: if you criticise Israel too loudly, or support a motion that treats Zionism as racism, you’re not just wrong — you’re dangerous.

This is not about protecting Jewish people. This is about protecting a narrative.

For years the same tactic was used to paralyse Labour under Corbyn: every criticism of Israeli policy, every call for Palestinian rights, every conference motion that dared name the reality on the ground was reframed as antisemitism. The goal was never to have a serious conversation about racism. The goal was to make the conversation itself impossible. Once you accept the frame that criticising a state’s actions is the same as hating its people, you’ve already lost the argument before it begins.

Now the Greens are getting the same treatment. A party that has grown rapidly in membership and polling, that has taken a clearer anti-war and pro-Palestine stance, suddenly finds itself under the same scrutiny. A Jewish anti-Zionist becomes the perfect test case — awkward enough to cause discomfort, useful enough to smear the whole party by association.

This is classic Achiever-stage power play. When you can’t win the argument on the merits, you change the dictionary. You privatise the meaning of words like “apartheid,” “genocide,” “settler-colonialism,” and “racism.” You turn precise legal and historical terms into “irrational libels.” You make the critic the problem, not the policy.

The real scandal isn’t that the Greens are having an internal argument about Zionism. The real scandal is that a rising party that dares to speak plainly about Palestine is being pressured to police its own language and its own members in exactly the same way Labour was.

We’ve seen this film before. The question now is whether the Greens will fall into the same trap: accepting the moral frame built by their opponents and trying to survive inside it. Or whether they will refuse the smear, defend the right to use accurate language, and keep the focus where it belongs — on the actual policies, the actual suffering, and the actual power structures that need challenging.

There is no easy way out of this. But there is an honest one: name the tactic, refuse the frame, and keep speaking plainly.

The public is not stupid. They can tell the difference between genuine concern about antisemitism and a political containment operation dressed up as moral panic.

The Greens have a choice. So do the rest of us who are watching.

Let’s hope they choose clarity over caution.

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