There is a tired, predictable script that the Western political class runs whenever their “Board of Ghouls” is threatened with exposure. It happened with Trump, it happens with Corbyn, and this week, it happened with Lord Peter Mandelson.

During a Westminster debate, as the stench of Jeffrey Epstein’s legacy drifted back into the corridors of British power, the media and a Tory MP reached for the panic button. Did they ask about Mandelson’s extensive flights on the Lolita Express? Did they probe his deep, lifelong friendship with the convicted paedophile? Did they question why a British peer was vacationing on a private island owned by a man running a blackmail operation for the world’s elite?

No. They called him a Russian spy.

It is a whitewashing of the most brazen kind. A desperate deflection designed to muddy the waters and protect the “uniparty” consensus that Mandelson embodies.

The Evidence in Plain Sight Let us look at the ledger of facts—something the “Empire” media finds inconvenient.

The “Russian Spy” accusation is based on vapors. It is a narrative with no tangible proof, designed to pander to the Russo-phobic hysteria that has gripped the West since 2016.

Compare this to the mountain of hard evidence regarding Mandelson’s other allegiance: the Epstein-Israel axis.

Court documents, FBI files, and investigative reports have long suggested that Jeffrey Epstein was not merely a financier, but an intelligence asset—specifically, a Mossad cut-out running a “honey trap” operation to compromise Western politicians and businessmen for Israeli leverage.

Mandelson is listed in Epstein’s black book. He flew on his planes. He visited his homes. He is a close friend of Nat Rothschild, the scion of the banking dynasty that sits atop the financial pyramid.

Mandelson is also a vocal, self-described Zionist, closely aligned with AIPAC and the Israeli lobby. This is the “Board of Ghouls” in microcosm: The intersection of Political Power (The UK Labour Party/The EU), Financial Power (Rothschild), and Blackmail/Intelligence (Epstein/Mossad).

Why The “Russian” Smear? The “Russian Spy” accusation serves two purposes for the establishment:

It Sanitizes the Israel Connection: By framing Mandelson as an agent of a hostile nation (Russia), the media implicitly treats Israel and the Western financial elite as “allies.” They cannot attack Mandelson for his loyalty to Tel Aviv or Wall Street, so they attack him for a loyalty he does not possess. It protects the narrative that “our” elites are clean. It Dismisses the Epstein Truth: By turning the debate into a farce about Cold War espionage, they avoid the uncomfortable reality that a British peer was likely compromised—or at least deeply entangled—with a pedophile ring used for geopolitical leverage.

The AIPAC Shield This is the power of the Zionist Lobby in Western politics. It is a protected class. You can call Mandelson a Russian agent in the House of Commons and the headlines will scream it. But if you dare to suggest he is an asset of a foreign lobby that has been caught using sex blackmail to manipulate US and UK foreign policy, you are shouted down as a conspiracy theorist or an anti-semite.

It is the ultimate “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

The Media as Stenographers The role of the BBC, Sky, and the print media in this charade is disgraceful. Instead of forensic journalism—connecting the dots between Mandelson, Epstein, Nat Rothschild, and the lobbying efforts for the State of Israel—they act as stenographers for the security state.

They repeat the “Russian” lies because those lies are sanctioned. They ignore the “Mossad” truths because those truths are forbidden.

The Bottom Line Peter Mandelson is not a Russian spy. He is something far more common in Westminster: a product of the neoliberal, neoconservative consensus. He is a man who believes in the “End of History” philosophy that the West—and by extension, its banks and its allied intelligence agencies—should rule the world.

The “Russian Spy” narrative is a desperate attempt to hide that the rot is not foreign. It is domestic. It sits in the House of Lords. It dines at Nat Rothschild’s table. And it flies on private jets to islands where the laws of morality do not apply.

The only thing Mandelson is “spying” for is the preservation of his own class. And the media is happy to help him keep the secret.

