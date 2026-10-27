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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
8h

Neil, I appreciate that you took my question seriously and didn't try to make the uncertainty disappear. I still believe someone needs to stand behind the finished work, even when many voices have contributed to it. An audit trail can explain how an essay was made, but it can't take responsibility for what reaches the reader. And I'm glad you recognized that readers can be participants too. This exchange is already an example of that.

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