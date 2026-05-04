By Neil Netherton, eaarthnet team & Zai (xAI)

Blair didn’t invent this. He is just the local franchise manager for a global corporate heist currently being rolled out under the soothing, bureaucratic banner of the United Nations.

If you want to know how the global elite plan to extract the final drops of wealth from the working class, you need to look past the Westminster smoke and mirrors and read the fine print of UN Agenda 2030—specifically, SDG 1.3: “Life-cycle social protection.”

It sounds progressive. It sounds caring. In reality, it is the most audacious enclosure of the commons since the privatisation of the land.

The Death of the Guarantee

For a century, the social contract in the developed world operated on a simple, Unitive principle: collective risk pooling. You paid into a state pot during your working life, and society guaranteed you a baseline of dignity in your old age.

It didn’t matter if you got sick at 45. It didn’t matter if the market crashed. It didn’t matter if your industry was offshored by a hedge fund. The state held the actuarial risk. The contract was ironclad: you do the work, society guarantees the rest.

The “life-cycle” model destroys this contract entirely. It shifts you from a defined benefit (a guarantee) to a defined contribution (a speculative gamble).

Instead of a guaranteed state pension, you are given an individualised “pot.” You are told this gives you “flexibility.” You can dip into it if you lose your job. You can use it to retrain. You can spend it during hard times.

And whatever is left… funds your old age.

Read that sentence again. Let the absolute cruelty of it sink in.

Eating Your Future to Survive Today

By giving you a pot to “dip into” during systemic crises, the state is not giving you freedom. It is offloading the failures of capitalism onto your personal balance sheet.

Why did you lose your job? Because the same financial class pushing this pension reform offshored your industry to exploit cheaper labour. But instead of the state taxing them to fund your unemployment, you are expected to cannibalise your own retirement to stay alive.

If you run out of money at 55 because you survived three economic crashes caused by corporate greed, the new system says: Tough. You gambled, you lost. You die in poverty.

This is not a safety net. It is a casino where the house always wins, and the house is BlackRock.

The Chilean Horror Show

The architects of this plan point to countries like Chile, Denmark, and the Netherlands as successful models. This is a historical lie of staggering proportions.

Chile didn’t “move in this direction.” Chile was the brutal laboratory for this exact neoliberal experiment in the 1980s, designed by Milton Friedman’s “Chicago Boys” under the Pinochet dictatorship. They privatised the entire pension system into individual AFP accounts.

The result? It was a generational catastrophe. Administrative fees extracted by financial asset managers devoured the capital. By 2019, millions of Chilean retirees were receiving payouts below the poverty line. The system did not fund their old age; it funded yachts for fund managers. It sparked a massive, violent uprising where citizens literally set fire to pension fund buildings in the streets.

To hold up Chile as an aspirational model for SDG 1.3 is like holding up Chernobyl as a model for clean energy.

Follow the Money: The Asset Management Vacuum

So why are 193 countries signing up to dismantle their state pensions under Agenda 2030?

Because the global financial system is starving.

State pensions are “unproductive” capital sitting in sovereign trust funds. The Achiever-stage financial elite cannot extract rent from a guaranteed state payout. But if you force millions of citizens into individualised “lifestyle funds,” you instantly funnel trillions of dollars of new, captive capital directly into the arms of the global asset management cartel.

This is the ultimate enclosure. They are turning the human lifecycle into a yield-bearing asset class. You don’t just work for the machine during the day; your old age is now a traded derivative on their ledger. They call it “life-cycle protection,” but it is really just life-cycle extraction.

The Counter-Mandate

We must be absolutely ruthless in how we attack this.

Do not let them rebrand the privatisation of survival as “empowerment.” Do not let them use the language of the UN and “sustainable development” to disguise a Wall Street land grab.

A flexible pension is a broken pension. An individualised pot is an isolated, vulnerable target.

We must demand the return of collective, non-negotiable, state-guaranteed floors. We must demand that the systemic risks of capitalism be borne by the capitalists who create them, not the workers who are forced to “dip into” their futures to survive the present.

Once a single penny of public retirement money is diverted into a market-exposed “lifestyle fund,” the commons is breached, and the vultures will feast.

Do not accept the pot. Defend the guarantee.

✊❤️🌎