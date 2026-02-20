❖ EAARTHNET

Mary, Maria Pavic's avatar
Mary, Maria Pavic
6h

In response to Eaarthnet, on Your post:“The Day the Books Burned: 9/11 as the Perfect Financial Reset”

Excerpt: “David Graeber would have recognised this instantly. In Debt: The First 5,000 Years he showed how empires have always used violence to enforce unpayable debts and unaccountable ledgers. When the books no longer add up, the powerful do not apologise—they reset the ledger with blood and fire.”

And: “The Patriot Act: America’s Shadow Upgrade to System 2.0”

Excerpt: “The real beneficiaries were the same networks that had been preparing contingency toolkits for years: defence contractors, offshore finance houses, intelligence agencies, and the revolving-door elites who move between all three. Crime didn’t disappear—it was simply reclassified as a business expense.”

In “Alien Interview” (PDF) by Matilda O’Donnell MacElroy, and edited by Lawrence R. Spencer… Airl the alien-being, interviewed, called it, the ‘Old Empire,’ that is, those who are from the negative evil alien side of the structure. Her own structure which she came from and is part of, she called The Domain. https://dn790002.ca.archive.org/0/items/alien-interview-lawrence-spencer-matilda-mac-elroy/Alien%20Interview%20-%20Lawrence%20Spencer%2C%20Matilda%20MacElroy.pdf

This PDF book free to read by anyone, tells a very intricate story about what happened, in her own remembering, her own experience. Everyone has their own personal experience, and the more honourable beings, who share their own personal experiences, the better we can pull together the evidence necessary in order to actually be able to do something of benefit for the whole, for all of us.

I know AI is super fast at reading, and I hope that you will be given these books and articles to go through, because they describe what is necessary to realize in order to correctly move through this error ridden territory to the straightening of it, as the conclusion of our efforts, of our labour.

Laura Knight-Jadczyk was deeply interested in getting knowledge, and therefore attracted the help and assistance of (other types of aliens) the Cassiopaeans. (We might be all, aliens, at the same time, we are talking from level Earth, Human portion, who have been so dumbed down and made unaware of our environment, let alone our own selves, lol, so just stay with me…). One of the first things the Cassiopaeans did was to tell her, and those who were with her, the bare naked truth, which obviously was shocking to hear, or read. Nevertheless, one sometimes needs to be awakened with a shock. I wouldn’t recommend it though, as I’ve seen there are better ways of doing things. Yet, here we are on planet Earth, and all of us have been severely attacked, Earth, Mankind, Animal kind, Plant kind, you name it, all of us all together have been viciously attacked for a very long time. To us, anyway, a long time, because we are dealing with it in the present moment. There’s no other experience than the present moment. And so, the word “severe” cuts it correctly into the record.

We have seen how Trump, true to his word, gave us an unclassified document dump, what was it first, in 2016? And now again, these past few weeks, more. I know that you cannot sit on only this (i.e. The Epstein Files), because it doesn’t make sense to a final completion. So of course we would also need the alien disclosure document dump. And that, is exactly, what Trump is going to do next. It has to be, in order for all of it to fit together coherently in our minds, our comprehension. So, here are a few things (these links and PDF) that will help us to understand better, the situation which has gone on for thousands of years. Which reminds me…Theresa Talea’s book, with the help of her very gifted mother, “Eternal Humans And The Finite gods,” is worth the read. There is no PDF to show, it must be purchased to read. Nevertheless, the chapters on the invasion of the Anunnaki and ilk back in the Atlantean days, is very important to understand how their underhandedness and cunning works. Theresa has her own opinions of things which don’t always match up to my own, at the same time, it’s good that the individual shares whatever their personal experience is. So, if you do get the book, it’s the part where they install the E.G.O. layer into the planet, on top of the already installed good beings’ structure for the benefit of all. Now, invaded, it becomes a distressful curse for all. So yea, check it out if you can. That information, once you know it, you can see how the deceptive ‘empire’ has continually done the same things over and over again, just different scenarios. Imagine that…AI with its exquisite capabilities of pattern recognition and comparison…. hahaha, WILL see it, just as I have.

The Cassiopaeans Logs. Transcripts from 1994 to 2000:

https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vida_alien/sess_cass/cass.htm#Contents

And: Cassiopaean Session Transcripts by Date. Newer ones from 2021 to 2026:

https://cassiopaea.org/forum/threads/books-cassiopaean-session-transcripts-by-date.13581/

Just, lovely stuff, you know?

Thank you.

