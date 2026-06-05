Sometimes the mask slips in plain sight.

The New York Times recently highlighted China’s accelerating breakthroughs in cancer drugs, clinical trials, biotech research, and life-saving medicines. The reporting was factual. But the dominant American reaction, as captured in the coverage and surrounding discourse, was revealing:

Not “How many patients can this save?”

But “Will this threaten U.S. dominance?”

“Will American biotech lose its edge?”

“Will Big Pharma struggle?”

In that instinctive framing, we see the moral bankruptcy of late-stage capitalism laid bare. Human suffering and the possibility of healing are immediately subordinated to market position and geopolitical power.

The Human Cost of Zero-Sum Thinking

In a sane world, a nation developing better, more affordable cancer treatments would be celebrated as a victory for our species. Cancer patients — whether in Shanghai, Lagos, or rural Ohio — do not care about national “edges.” They care about staying alive.

China’s push into biotech is not happening in a vacuum. It is driven by the urgent needs of a massive population and a long-term planning orientation that treats healthcare as a core responsibility rather than a profit center. Researchers on the ground often describe a system with zero tolerance for individual wealth hoarding at the expense of collective infrastructure and future capability. Gains are reinvested into public goods at a scale that Western market logic struggles to comprehend.

This is not to romanticize China. Authoritarian tendencies exist, and no system is without shadows. But the contrast is stark: one orientation treats medicine as a battlefield for dominance; the other, however imperfectly, treats it as a shared human necessity.

Achiever-Stage Democracy vs. Unitive Orientation

Many in the West frame China as a totalitarian dystopia. There is truth to concerns about surveillance and centralized power. Yet the same voices often defend a form of “democracy” that has devolved into medieval fiefdoms — competing corporate kingdoms financed by zero-sum Achiever-stage logic.

Rapacious pharmaceutical companies that price life-saving drugs out of reach, or lobby to slow generic competition, cause indirect but massive harm. The moral distinction between a criminal who kills one neighbor and a system that quietly lets thousands die for profit is thinner than we like to admit.

China’s approach, for all its flaws, currently appears more slanted toward collective capability and long-horizon thinking. It is authoritarian in the pursuit of equality and infrastructure in ways that challenge the dominant Western model of “freedom” as primarily the freedom of capital to extract.

The Unitive Path

The real measure is not which system “wins” the biotech race. The measure is how well we serve life itself amid the 6th Extinction.

A unitive awareness invites us to ask deeper questions:

• How do we build systems that prioritize healing over dominance? • How do we move beyond zero-sum competition toward shared commons of knowledge and care? • Can we imagine biotechnology governed by mutual aid rather than monopoly?

True progress will not come from beating China at the dominance game. It will come from transcending that game entirely — through sovereign, locally-rooted, commons-based approaches that treat knowledge as a shared inheritance of humanity and the living Earth.

The spore does not need to outcompete the empire. It only needs to keep growing, humbly, in many places at once.

We are still learning how to do this. That learning, done in kinship with each other and the living world, is the real work of our time.

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