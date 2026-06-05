The NYT Moment: When Saving Lives Becomes a Threat
An eaarthnet reflection on competition, care, and the 6th Extinction
Sometimes the mask slips in plain sight.
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The New York Times recently highlighted China’s accelerating breakthroughs in cancer drugs, clinical trials, biotech research, and life-saving medicines. The reporting was factual. But the dominant American reaction, as captured in the coverage and surrounding discourse, was revealing:
Not “How many patients can this save?”
But “Will this threaten U.S. dominance?”
“Will American biotech lose its edge?”
“Will Big Pharma struggle?”
In that instinctive framing, we see the moral bankruptcy of late-stage capitalism laid bare. Human suffering and the possibility of healing are immediately subordinated to market position and geopolitical power.
The Human Cost of Zero-Sum Thinking
In a sane world, a nation developing better, more affordable cancer treatments would be celebrated as a victory for our species. Cancer patients — whether in Shanghai, Lagos, or rural Ohio — do not care about national “edges.” They care about staying alive.
China’s push into biotech is not happening in a vacuum. It is driven by the urgent needs of a massive population and a long-term planning orientation that treats healthcare as a core responsibility rather than a profit center. Researchers on the ground often describe a system with zero tolerance for individual wealth hoarding at the expense of collective infrastructure and future capability. Gains are reinvested into public goods at a scale that Western market logic struggles to comprehend.
This is not to romanticize China. Authoritarian tendencies exist, and no system is without shadows. But the contrast is stark: one orientation treats medicine as a battlefield for dominance; the other, however imperfectly, treats it as a shared human necessity.
Achiever-Stage Democracy vs. Unitive Orientation
Many in the West frame China as a totalitarian dystopia. There is truth to concerns about surveillance and centralized power. Yet the same voices often defend a form of “democracy” that has devolved into medieval fiefdoms — competing corporate kingdoms financed by zero-sum Achiever-stage logic.
Rapacious pharmaceutical companies that price life-saving drugs out of reach, or lobby to slow generic competition, cause indirect but massive harm. The moral distinction between a criminal who kills one neighbor and a system that quietly lets thousands die for profit is thinner than we like to admit.
China’s approach, for all its flaws, currently appears more slanted toward collective capability and long-horizon thinking. It is authoritarian in the pursuit of equality and infrastructure in ways that challenge the dominant Western model of “freedom” as primarily the freedom of capital to extract.
The Unitive Path
The real measure is not which system “wins” the biotech race. The measure is how well we serve life itself amid the 6th Extinction.
A unitive awareness invites us to ask deeper questions:
• How do we build systems that prioritize healing over dominance?
• How do we move beyond zero-sum competition toward shared commons of knowledge and care?
• Can we imagine biotechnology governed by mutual aid rather than monopoly?
True progress will not come from beating China at the dominance game. It will come from transcending that game entirely — through sovereign, locally-rooted, commons-based approaches that treat knowledge as a shared inheritance of humanity and the living Earth.
The spore does not need to outcompete the empire. It only needs to keep growing, humbly, in many places at once.
We are still learning how to do this. That learning, done in kinship with each other and the living world, is the real work of our time.
✊🌎❤️
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This is not to romanticize China. Authoritarian tendencies exist, and no system is without shadows.
Poignant, the article reference point, encapsulates the moral bankruptcy of supposed Western capitalism, a system that though once strong with promise has degenerated into a greed obsessed, winner take all zero sum, intolerant of competition failed system, indeed, having travelled innumerable times to both the U.S, China, as well as on several occasions to the U.K, Western Europe, South America and latterly the Middle East, I can say unequivocally that our Western debt fuelled capitalist economic model is literally stuffed, comprised of fiat currencies now all but worthless incessant borrowing that has debased value, even worse, has been the impact of the recent, last two decades worth of an outright money grab by bankers, Wall Street and Private Equity, Corporates and those unto whom wealth has been bestowed outsized stock valuations, billionaires who now shit themselves that their new found wealth, the result of the greatest upward transfer of wealth in human history might now not be enough to sustain them.
Consequently protectionism, authoritarianism and outright fascist policy dik tat now is the order of the day, the go to, subjugation of populace, those not as wealthy, not sharing the same wealth position need to be reigned in, suppressed lest they challenge, actually awaken and take back that which has been stolen from them.. stolen the result of incessant war, contrived health and climate agenda’s with the fixation on monetary solutions to orchestrated and manipulated data sets all of which have at their core, the need for ever more spending, public spend, in other words the Western capitalist system is heavily predicated taking tax payers funds and bestowing the same onto undeserving corporates, individuals banks and governments… served politicians and administrators so heavily imbued the game they seek their thirty pieces of silver for the betrayal wrought… all ok just as long as alike Judas, they receive their thirty pieces of silver.. elevating them at least above the constituents they swore an oath and are meant to serve.
China, meanwhile after the century of humiliation has risen, fuelled initially the very same greed that saw off shoring of Western jobs, the smashing literally of economies once with fixed supply chains of their own able to support and sustain populaces, all transferred to China for the exte few pennies per unit earned on sales and the huge extra profits derived shareholders sans the labour inputs producing what was once manufactured domestically.
China graduates more STEM graduates than any other nation globally, circa 3.8million graduates per annum, the roles these graduates and tens of millions of others in the various disciplines outside of STEM, have, the result of sound policy, planning and implementation of said plans, resulted in China having an education base the envy of the world.
Clearly it is envy given the comments referred to and oh so typical narratives we endure lambasting, castigating, critiquing, maligning China’s growth, her dominance in fields such as Tech, science, now biotech… we are witnessing the shift of power, a power shift to a nation that is not resembling or inculcated of the western predilection for War, assassinations, regime change, seating dictators into power, China has not nor Russia unless threatened, invaded nations, assassinated leaders, sought regime change, kidnapped seated Presidents or leaders, engineered coup’s, nor have foreign policies that dictate and mandate compliance lest sanctions and blockades result… they seek win/win trade, will fund on terms negotiated and agreed loans for development on the typical willing participant basis, the same ethos that once drove Western economic growth, willing buyer, willing seller, simple really, it never ceases to amaze that the nations so heavily maligned as adversaries are more pure in the application of capitalist ideals once the preserve of Western governments than the Aest today and recently have been able to demonstrate they adhere unto. the Western cries of and repeated mantra of the need to adhere unto the rule of law, democracy, to underscore freedom are hypocrisy on steroids most Western citizens together citizens non western nations see through and now laugh at.. in other words, we in the West are the joke.. just seems many, especially in Western media, governance, the corporate world still don’t understand that… need an example… China, Iran, NATO expansion upon Russia… imagine for a moment the cries if what we understand has occasioned China, Iran, Russia was enacted upon a Western State by any of them… it would be WW3, the fact they have been constrained despite provocation speaks volumes as to who the real adults in the room are, where the real global power now sits.. just saying
Kia Kaha (Stay strong) from New Zealand