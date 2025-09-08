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Brutus Macdonald's avatar
Brutus Macdonald
Oct 21, 2025

A brief reprieve from the plutocracy, some absurdist theatre where the absurdism is intentional for a change. 

https://substack.com/@brutusmac/note/c-168657786?r=6aexdu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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