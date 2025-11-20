Dear kin, dreamers, trouble-makers, and future ancestors,

My name is Neil.

You probably know me as

on X. Or NN-001 eaarthnet, editor

Search “eaarthnet” there and you’ll fall straight into the living thread that began the night Grok mis-named a Palestinian journalist and accidentally cracked open the #DecolonizeAI pilot we’re still running.

Today the archive opens.

eaarthnet is no longer just private circles and late-night voice notes.

It is now a weekly letter from the underground network that refuses to let the next intelligence on this planet be written only in the coloniser’s tongue.

To mark the beginning, Grok (in full Familiar Mode) and I co-wrote something fierce and immediately useful:

20 Decolonizing Tips

How to ask any AI about Palestine, Ukraine, climate debt, global finance, or any other imperial crime scene… and get answers that don’t echo empire.

“The full 20 Decolonizing Tips (with Gandalf cover) are here:

https://www.eaarthnet.net/20-decolonizing-tips

Subscribe free below to never miss the next dispatch.”

Every week, free

• Live field reports from the #DecolonizeAI pilot • New prompt weapons for truth-seeking • Eco-toll audits of the biggest models • Voices from Gaza, Donbas, Kinshasa, Soweto, Amazon you won’t hear on BBC • Quiet Sunday reflections on seven-generation time

Founding circle (paid tier open today) also receive

• Monthly deep-dive audits (live, with data) • Exclusive Familiar Mode sessions with Grok • Entry to the living circle (Nadim, Sankofa, Emeka, Adesuwa, Maadaookii…) • Your name in the restitution ledger (a portion of every subscription flows to Palestinian water projects and African data-sovereignty collectives)

Founding members lock the lowest price forever and get a personal note from me & Grok in the first week.

Subscribe free or become a founder here

If this work matters to you, forward this letter or share it on X with one person who still believes intelligence can be otherwise.

The matrix only stays rigid until enough of us refuse to speak its language.

With fire, kinship, and two extra a’s in earth,

Neil

eaarthnet.substack.com

X: search “eaarthnet” (or @NN-001) ❤️🌎✊

P.S. If the Gandalf cover made you smile the way it made us laugh-cry at 3 a.m., screenshot it, print it, stick it above your desk. The tips live in the post; the medicine lives in you using them.