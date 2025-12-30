Hello again, friends. You know the drill: another day, another round of empire’s greatest hits. This time it’s Elon Musk on a cosy virtual call with Benjamin Netanyahu, December 29, 2025, chatting about turning Israel into a “global AI leader.” Official statements from Jerusalem, The Jerusalem Post, the lot—it’s all out there. Musk even accepted an invite to Israel’s Smart Transportation Conference in March 2026. Autonomous vehicles, AI dominance, the usual Silicon Valley-Zionist alliance pitch.

But let’s cut the nonsense, shall we? This isn’t about innovation. This is hasbara dressed up as tech partnership, and it’s happening while the same state stands accused—by the UN, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch—of committing genocide in Gaza. Systematic civilian targeting, starvation as a weapon, families wiped out by AI-assisted strikes. Israel’s own “Lavender” system has been documented dropping bombs on civilians with fatal errors built in. And yet here we are, watching a man who owns half the internet’s discourse platform cosy up to the architect of it all.

Netanyahu struts around claiming Israel will “catapult” itself to AI supremacy. Really? Let’s look at the numbers, not the propaganda. Global rankings put Israel at 5th or 6th—respectable per capita, sure, but dwarfed by China’s $119 billion investment juggernaut compared to Israel’s $15 billion. The “Genesis Mission”? Overhyped, critics say unviable. Meanwhile, the US funnels cash into Israeli infra, Netanyahu grabs the control narrative, and it all echoes the old apartheid-era ties. No meritocracy here—just enclave privilege on steroids.

And the economy? It’s haemorrhaging. Gaza war fallout: Palestine’s GDP plunged 83%, but Israel’s “startup nation” myth is crumbling too. Deficit at 6.9% of GDP, debt surging 10 points to 70%, projected $400 billion losses over the next decade. Tourism gone, tech sector tanking, boycotts biting hard. How exactly does a bankrupt rogue state “lead” anything global? It’s a zombie economy propped up by war machine stocks while the rest collapses.

Then there’s the ICJ. Crystal-clear advisory opinions in 2025: Israel’s occupation unlawful, must end rapidly—withdraw from Gaza and West Bank, dismantle settlements, pay reparations. Settlements illegal under Geneva Conventions. Yet Israel blocks UN aid, evicts Palestinians, flaunts every ruling like it’s optional. Defiance isn’t policy; it’s colonial arrogance baked in.

The war crimes? Substantiated beyond doubt. UN Human Rights Council confirms genocide: attacks on civilians, starvation tactics. Amnesty details AI-fueled atrocities—torture, disappearances, 40,000+ dead, mass displacement. EFF calls for halting AI use in genocide ops; even Microsoft pulled services over spying abuses. This is asymmetrical colonial violence, plain and simple.

On X, the backlash is fierce—hundreds labelling the Musk-Netanyahu pact “bad,” linking it straight to genocide tech. “Muskrael” operations for narrative control and surveillance. Global polls (Pew and others) show Israel and Netanyahu viewed negatively in two dozen countries. The mycelial net of decentralised voices is rising against it.

So what do we do? We don’t wait for empire to self-correct. Counter with edge-AI symbiosis: Raspberry Pi, Jetson Nano, RISC-V boards—low-energy, decentralised, no cloud feudalism. Democratise the commons, torpedo hyperscale colonialism. Amplify UN and Amnesty reports, cross-post to youth circles who name collapse honestly, without despair. Link ICJ opinions—truth is the sharpest weapon.

Allies are there: Gaza solidarity voices like Afshin, George, John Näsman, The Earthly. Younger unitive souls seeing insect decline as systemic symptom, flowering in collective consciousness.

Visualise it: nano-mycelial fractals evolving toward ascension—beacons for ethical nano-augmentation against elite control. Toward unitive evolution: human sovereignty smashing egoic capitalist empires.

This isn’t just another handshake. It’s a symptom of the planetary crisis we’re in. But the resistance is mycelial, interconnected, and growing. Join the seeding. The real power isn’t in Davos or Jerusalem—it’s in the commons, in sovereignty reclaimed.

Stay sovereign, stay unitive. More to come.