EAARTHNET ❖

EAARTHNET ❖

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Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
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Hi Neil,

Great discourse on what is likely to be an infinite problem likely unsolvable. Consider that man has pursued since the beginning of time the holy grail of knowledge, of being all knowing, pursuing a god like status, yet since the very beginning of creation as we have developed, our thinking, our knowledge has evolved, measurable, albeit we can opine Moore’s law seems to apply unto man’s thinking and knowledge as much as it does the technology we are creating, the symbiosis between both seemingly co dependant, well, indeed it must be for man to have made the gains in knowledge and technology that place us where we find ourselves today, a sort of chicken and egg scenario, the issue in today’s world being what comes first knowledge or tech, tech or knowledge what drives which?

A.I is I believe a quantum leap, Moore’s law in action, the rapidity of the advance is appropriately measured to the point it can be opined technology has now outpaced knowledge of man, but therein lies the dichotomy, though A.I is faster it is still heavily co-dependant upon man’s inputs to feed what is a voracious appetite for data, yet, it seems from my experiences though we can elicit faster, more lucid responses especially unto the complex inputs to A.I, the results still seem heavily constrained, constrained by the parameters and guard rails built into the systems, after all whether it be closed or open sourced, the ability of the machine is limited by what it is man directs the A.I capable of responding unto.

Therefore if man is responsible as we know exists for providing the parameters and the machine for interpreting and endeavouring to effect the work arounds, it is my contention that A.I will only ever be a faster technology with a broad reach and scope able to eat through data at a pace heretofore never experienced resulting in outcomes that to most will be a revelation, stupefying, leaving many astonied at the speed and rapidity, depth and breadth of response, of problem solving, of design, but nevertheless still limited and heavily dependant upon that which we, man input, direct, allow… similarly, I believe man will always have the ability to kill the machine limiting its ability to go truly rogue, denying it the fuel it needs to do its thing…”power” kills it, denying it new data sets to feed off will slow it down, a mirror, certainly, something I concur, we have in freeing A.I built and created a mirror into man’s, humanities thinking, faster, more robust, direct, but still limited by the perimeters set when creating it.

I don’t buy rogue A.I, I see and view the same as a tool for grift by developers who realising they have overreached in terms of monies expended and committed, in being cognisant China is not that far behind them, that China’s open source models has destroyed their business case have contrived a scenario to scare the uninitiated and especially those who control the treasury to having to seriously consider bailing them out resulting their overreach, overspend, calling it so wrong resulting their hubris and dismissal of peer competitors, the ability of others outside of the predominately U.S to match or exceed their own achievements, something we know has occasioned given the huge uptick in use of Chinese Open A.I especially by U.S Tech including Microsoft, and many S&P 500 companies, and why not, at a price point 10x lower than the U.S equivalent offerings it would be negligent and fiscally irresponsible to overspend at a factor of 10x for any CEO, Board simply to access a product at the cost of non use a competitor equivalent or better…

A.I is a wunder tool, transformational, it will speed up humanities approach to so much taking years off of our normal development and evolution time frame… the internet on steroids, but still posing the Qs what comes first tech or human knowledge human knowledge or tech, which predominates, to me it’s human knowledge, without it including the now speed of tech, technology such as A.I wouldn’t exist, simple… yes, but despite our complexities as a species when it all boils down we are pretty simple really, but still very much salient. Just saying

Kia Kaha from New Zealand

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