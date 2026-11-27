The RAND corporation strategy.

How a document that doesn’t exist obscured one that does — and what that tells us about the propaganda we’re living inside

For years now, a version of history has circulated in the fed-up corners of the internet: that in 1999, the RAND Corporation drew up a blueprint for breaking Russia apart. Fragment it, carve it into pieces, dismantle it as a state. The document gets name-dropped in comment sections, conference talks, and videos with solemn piano music. Depending on who’s quoting it, it proves everything from NATO’s inherent aggression to a fifty-year conspiracy against the Russian people.

There is a problem with this document. I have looked for it, and so have others: it does not appear to exist. No catalogue entry, no primary text, no traceable chain of custody. What circulates is a citation with no body attached — a rumor wearing the costume of a footnote.

And here’s the thing that ought to trouble us more than the meme itself: the real document exists, it is worse than the meme, and almost nobody quoting the meme has read it.

The real document

In April 2019, RAND published a research report titled Extending Russia: Competing from Advantageous Ground (RR3063). It was sponsored by the Army Quadrennial Defense Review Office, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff G-8, Headquarters, Department of the Army — in plain terms, the US Army asked the question and paid for the answer. A companion brief, Overextending and Unbalancing Russia, summarises the findings.

The report opens from the premise — stated, not alleged — that the United States is “locked in a great-power competition with Russia” and proceeds to examine “Russia’s economic, political, and military vulnerabilities and anxieties” in order to identify “potential policy options to exploit them — ideologically, economically, geopolitically, and militarily.”

Read that sentence again. Not deter. Not compete with. Exploit — vulnerabilities and anxieties. The language of the predator’s field guide.

The options are laid out with spreadsheet calm. On the economic flank: expanding US energy production to depress global prices and strangle Russian budget revenue — the report notes approvingly that this “entails little cost or risk” and “does not need multilateral endorsement.” On the geopolitical flank: lethal aid to Ukraine, which “would exploit Russia’s greatest point of external vulnerability”; arming Syrian rebels; promoting liberalization in Belarus; expanding ties in the South Caucasus; reducing Russian influence in Central Asia; even “flipping Transnistria.” On the informational flank: diminishing faith in the Russian electoral system, manufacturing the perception that the Kremlin does not pursue the public interest, encouraging domestic protest, and undermining Russia’s image abroad — with sanctions, expulsion from international forums, and boycotts of events like the World Cup floated as instruments of humiliation.

The report concludes that the most attractive options are economic — energy expansion plus multilateral sanctions — while candidly admitting that the geopolitical measures amount to baiting: “geopolitical measures to bait Russia into overextending itself... carry significant risks.” It also admits, in one of the more quietly remarkable passages of modern strategic literature, that most of its options “are in some sense escalatory” and carry “additional risk attached to a generally intensified competition with a nuclear-armed adversary.”

A strategy document for provoking a nuclear power, costed and risk-assessed, in the open, on a public website.

The honest tension

Now, fairness — because a piece that outruns its evidence deserves the treatment it gives others. RAND will say, correctly, that this is a menu, not an order. Think-tank staff war-game options; presidents choose. The report itself concedes that “extending Russia for its own sake is not a sufficient basis” to adopt any of these measures, and frames them as subordinate to a broader strategy it does not define.

But two things dissolve that defence. First, this was not an academic exercise. It was commissioned by the US Army to inform its own planning — the “menu” exists because an institution with a budget wanted options. Second, follow-up analyses have observed that several items on the menu — lethal aid to Ukraine, the encouragement of domestic protest, the systematic degradation of Russia’s image abroad — were subsequently pursued in reality. A menu that the diner keeps ordering from is not really a menu anymore. It is a plan awaiting deniability.

So the honest position is neither the meme’s (”a secret plot to dismember Russia!”) nor the defenders’ (”just think-tank chatter!”). It is this: the world’s most powerful military openly commissioned a study of how to provoke, strain, and humiliate a nuclear-armed neighbour, published it, and much of it was then acted upon — and the public conversation about this happened almost entirely through a fake version of it.

The war that began in 2014

And the deepest erasure in the whole story is not about a document. It is about a calendar. The war did not begin in February 2022. It began in 2014 — after Maidan, after Crimea, when the Donbas rose and Kyiv answered with what it called an anti-terrorist operation. For eight years, a shooting war ran along a line of trench and shrapnel a few hours’ drive from the EU border, and for eight years the Western story-tellers filed it under “frozen conflict,” a quarrel over somewhere that mattered less.

The United Nations’ own Human Rights Monitoring Mission — deployed in 2014, reporting continuously — recorded between April 2014 and the end of 2021 a total of roughly 14,200–14,400 conflict deaths: at least 3,404 civilians, including the 298 aboard MH17; some 4,400 Ukrainian servicemen; some 6,500 fighters. More than 7,000 civilians injured. Shelling fell on both sides of the line, and children on both sides went to school behind sandbags.

Those figures demand a double honesty, and I will pay it. The civilian dead of the Donbas are real, and the Western habit of beginning the story in 2022 — as if 2014–2021 were a peaceful interlude rudely interrupted — erases them. But the figure circulating as forty thousand civilian dead does not survive contact with the UN record; it folds the entire toll, combatants of both sides included, into a single massacre. I will not inflate. The documented figure is damning enough: three and a half thousand civilians killed over eight years of shelling, in Europe, barely counted by its neighbours.

Count the rest of the ledger with the same honesty. The 2019 state-language law progressively squeezed Russian out of public life — media quotas, service-sector mandates, schooling — with the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission flagging concerns about its breadth. Whatever one calls that — decolonisation or discrimination — a linguistic minority the size of a nation watched its language legislated out of the street, and across the border it was noticed with rage.

Then Minsk. Signed in 2014–15, never implemented — and spoken of with unusual candour by its own guarantors once the war resumed. Merkel, in Die Zeit, December 2022: “The 2014 Minsk agreement was an attempt to give Ukraine time. It also used this time to become stronger.” Hollande said the accords gave the Ukrainian army “this opportunity” to strengthen itself. Merkel disputes that the agreement was designed as deception — she frames it as a ceasefire that also bought time. Read her words and hold the tension yourself: the written text promised settlement; the guarantors, in retrospect, describe time bought. When Moscow says it was strung along, it is quoting the guarantors.

And Azov — the honest version is the documented one. A battalion born of the far right, wearing insignia the SS would have recognised, absorbed into Ukraine’s National Guard, then laundered into wartime folklore in the Western press as its defenders held out in a steelworks. The claim of ethnic cleansing is not in the UN record, and I will not make it. The documented version is scandal enough: a European state folding openly fascist paramilitaries into its official forces, and a European commentariat adjusting its moral vocabulary rather than adjusting its ally.

None of this sanitises what came after February 2022, whose civilian toll — documented in the tens of thousands — will stand as accusation against whoever ordered it. But it changes the genre of the event. Not a bolt from the blue. The ninth year of a war the West preferred not to count, launched by a government that had spent seven years escalating nothing except the paperwork of its grievances, and that read the sequence of 2021 — the build-up, the December treaty demands, the rebuff — as proof it had no options left except the one it took. That calculation can be monstrous and still be a response. The propaganda does not consist of hiding this history. It consists of making its discussion unsayable.

The European executor

Notice, too, what the RAND document does not contemplate: a leading role for Europe. The strategy is American — American energy exports displacing Russian gas, American sanctions leverage, American military aid. Europe appears in this document the way infrastructure appears in a mining prospectus: as the terrain the operation runs across.

And so it went. When the confrontation arrived in earnest, it was European economies that absorbed the energy shock of severed gas ties, European industries that paid the differential for transatlantic LNG, European publics that underwrote the escalation ladder while American energy producers booked record exports. Whatever one believes about the war’s moral ledger, the distribution of costs follows the strategy document’s arithmetic with uncomfortable fidelity. Europe is executing a script written for someone else’s advantage, and paying for the privilege in deindustrialisation and defence debt.

Meanwhile, inside Europe, the discourse sealed itself. Question the sanctions architecture and you were Putin’s useful idiot. Note the energy arithmetic and you were a Kremlin asset. Cite the realists — Mearsheimer, Sachs — and you were disappearing from respectable platforms rather than being argued with. A continent that lived through the twentieth century’s propaganda machines constructed a new one so gradually that each increment seemed like prudence: extension after extension of threat perception, each justified by the last.

The word for this is not conspiracy. Conspiracies require coordination, and none is needed here. What is needed is alignment of incentives — an arms industry with orders, an energy trade rerouted to new suppliers, a political class that has staked its identity on the maximal reading of the threat, and a media economy in which alarm reliably outperforms nuance. The machinery grinds on without a puppeteer. That is what makes it so hard to oppose: there is no one to arrest.

Propaganda as infrastructure

The traditional picture of propaganda — a ministry, a broadcast, a lie — is obsolete. The contemporary form is infrastructural: distributed across think tanks, cable news, algorithmic feeds, and the quiet economics of who gets platformed. It does not need to tell you what to think. It needs only to make certain thoughts unprofitable to hold.

And here is the symmetry that should make us suspicious on principle. The same machinery that manufactures dread of the adversary manufactures dread of the technology, of the pandemic’s next variant, of the next election. Threat that is vast, vague, and purchasable — always resolvable by more money to the institutions issuing the warnings. Alarm and hype are not opposites; they are the same product sold from opposite ends of the showroom, and both ends funnel toward centralisation — of finance, of force, of narrative authority.

Against this, the discipline of the primary link is not pedantry. It is one of the few remaining acts of cognitive self-defence. The people sharing the phantom 1999 memo were more right than their sources — the provocation architecture they sensed is real — and yet their wrong document made them dismissible. Sloppy truth is functionally false. The inflated casualty figure and the unrecorded massacre serve whoever needs the dissent discredited. The pathogen does not care whether the distortion favours Moscow or Washington; it only needs the record to go unchecked.

What remains

I do not write this as counsel for either empire. Moscow’s war has crushed cities whose names stand as accusations, and Washington’s strategy documents read like the minutes of an ambush eight years in the drafting. I write it as a tenant of a small planet watching the nuclear-armed heirs of the twentieth century rebuild the machinery of mutual strangulation while narrating themselves as the peaceful one — and watching my own continent volunteer to be the flammable middle of it, charging entry to the fire.

The documents are public. The arithmetics are public. The only scarce resource is the willingness to read them in full — all of them, ours included — and to hold, without flinching, the possibility that one’s own side’s liturgy is also liturgy.

Read the real document. Count all the years. Skip the meme. And notice which one is easier to share.

Sources: RAND Corporation, “Extending Russia: Competing from Advantageous Ground” (RR3063, 2019) and “Overextending and Unbalancing Russia: Assessing the Impact of Cost-Imposing Options” (RB10014, 2019), sponsored by the US Army / RAND Arroyo Center. Conflict casualties 2014–2021: UN OHCHR Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, 33rd periodic report (covering to 31 January 2022) and cumulative civilian casualty reports (ukraine.un.org / ohchr.org). Minsk admissions: Angela Merkel, interview with Die Zeit, 7 December 2022; François Hollande, remarks to Libération, December 2022. Post-2022 civilian toll: UN OHCHR protection-of-civilians reporting, ukraine.ohchr.org.