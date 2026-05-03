Let us dispense with the romanticism.

For many of us who understand the extractive nature of late-stage capitalism, voting feels like an act of complicity. You are handed a ballot and asked to choose which manager will oversee the enclosure of the commons for the next four years. It is a dismal, ritualistic surrender.

Enter the Green Party, now under the leadership of Zack Polanski. For those of us who track the political economy, Polanski presents a fascinating, highly dangerous paradox.

Here is a man who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs—the very beating heart of the financial enclosure. He is articulate, aggressive, and relentlessly pragmatic. He knows exactly how the enemy’s machinery works. The question we must ask is not about his past, but his function: will he use that knowledge to dismantle the machine, or simply paint it green?

The Westminster Trap

The national stage in Westminster is not designed for systemic change; it is an algorithm designed to neutralize it. It is a meat grinder that takes outside radical energy, drags it into the chamber, and grinds it down into “pragmatic,” corporate-friendly policy through the threat of media vilification and whips.

This is the Achiever-stage trap the Greens are currently walking into. They won four MPs. The logical next step of the Westminster mindset is more: more seats, more mainstream acceptance, more “serious” credibility. To get those seats, the Greens will be intensely pressured to dilute their radical edge. They will stop talking about dismantling capitalism and start talking about “green industrial strategy” and “sustainable growth”—which is just a fancy way of saying “capitalism, but with solar panels.”

If Polanski allows the Greens to become a safety valve for middle-class Labour voters who want to feel morally superior without actually threatening fossil-fuel financial architecture, the party will become just another shade of the managed opposition.

Flaw in the Machine: The Local Battleground

But here is the strategic pivot. There is a flaw in the Westminster meat grinder: it only grinds what you put inside it.

While everyone is staring at the four Green MPs in Parliament, the real battle is happening in the town halls, the county councils, and the local planning committees. And it is here, in the local elections, that a vote for the Green Party transforms from a compromised moral gesture into a highly effective tactical weapon.

Why? Because local politics is where the physical commons actually lives.

National politics is an abstraction—a debate about GDP, NATO, and fiscal deficits managed by hedge funds. Local politics is material reality. It is zoning laws. It is blocking the demolition of social housing to build luxury flats. It is protecting ancient woodlands from private developers. It is forcing local councils to divest from fossil fuels. It is keeping public services in public hands.

At the local level, the Green Party’s anti-enclosure policies cannot be neutralized by the Parliamentary whips or the BBC’s anchor desk. You do not need to compromise with Goldman Sachs to vote against a developer destroying a local green belt. You do not need to embrace “green capitalism” to refuse a council contract with a private water company.

The Strategic Vote

Voting Green in a local election is not a spiritual endorsement of Zack Polanski’s banking background. It is not a declaration that the Greens are the unassailable vanguard of the revolution.

It is a deployment of resources.

When you vote Green locally, you are not sending a message to Westminster; you are building a defensive wall in your own community. You are placing anti-extraction activists directly into the machinery of local state power. You are turning the local council from a branch office of the enclosure into a node of the resistance.

The genius of Polanski’s aggressive, professionalized branding is that it makes the Greens electable at the local level. We should cynically exploit this. Let them use their polished, mainstream sheen to win council seats. But we, the voters, must ensure those council seats are used to aggressively block corporate extraction at the municipal level.

Do Not Send Them to the Grinder

The strategic error of the British left has always been mistaking national media visibility for actual power. We put our best organizers into Parliament, where they are immediately isolated, watered down, and destroyed.

The Greens are currently at a crossroads. If we feed them into the national Westminster machine, they will likely emerge as a pale, eco-friendly version of the Labour Party.

But if we use our votes to build an unassailable base of local Green power—block by block, council by council, planning permission by planning permission—we create something far more dangerous to the establishment: a dual-power structure.

Do not look at the Greens as saviors. Look at them as a tool.

Keep them out of the Westminster meat grinder. Put them in your local town hall. Let them be the shield that protects the commons in your backyard. Because in the end, the revolution will not be won in the Houses of Parliament. It will be defended, inch by inch, in the communities we actually live in.

Vote Green locally. Not out of hope. Out of strategy.

✊❤️🌎