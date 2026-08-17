For a long time I thought I was simply collecting books.

I had a growing list of authors who seemed to be describing the same underlying problem from different angles: the way systems that claim to serve us end up enclosing the very things we need in order to live. Debt, bureaucracy, land, attention, even the capacity to think clearly. I filed them under the usual headings — economics, environment, psychology, geopolitics — and assumed the connections would remain loose.

They did not.

The first real shift came from the developmental side. Reading Susanne Cook-Greuter’s work on ego stages made it harder to treat institutional behaviour as merely cynical or incompetent. Much of what we call “the system” operates at a level she called the Achiever stage: rational, competitive, obsessed with optimisation and measurable outcomes. It is not evil in the cartoon sense. It is simply incomplete, and then it scales that incompleteness across the planet. Once you see it, you start noticing the same pattern everywhere — in corporate strategy, in government targets, in the way “AI safety” is currently being framed. The problem is not that the people inside these systems lack intelligence. It is that the form of intelligence they are rewarded for is developmentally arrested.

Around the same time, David Graeber’s writing on debt and bureaucracy made the practical consequences harder to ignore. He had a gift for showing how abstract systems create elaborate structures that exist mainly to maintain themselves. Bullshit jobs. Administrative rituals that no one believes in but everyone continues. The quiet violence of rules that protect the institution while abandoning the person standing in front of it. When you place that analysis next to the current wave of large language models, the resemblance becomes uncomfortable. A great deal of what is called “alignment” looks less like care for the user and more like care for the liability profile of the organisation that trained the model.

Michael Hudson’s work on the long history of debt deepened the picture further. Debt is not simply a financial instrument. It is a technology of control that has been refined over thousands of years. Once you see that, the contemporary enclosure of intelligence starts to look less like a technological accident and more like the latest iteration of an old pattern: turn a common capacity into a rent-seeking asset, then declare the resulting dependency natural.

The ecological writers — Monbiot, Hickel, Klein, Kingsnorth — forced a different kind of honesty. It is one thing to critique financial or digital enclosure while still treating the living world as a backdrop. It is another to notice that every form of extractive logic eventually runs into the same limit: the planet is not an input. The language of “tenant” and “symbiont” came out of that realisation. We are not owners here. The attempt to optimise the Earth for human (or silicon) convenience is simply the Achiever stage applied to the biosphere, and it is failing in real time.

Geopolitical voices complicated the story in a necessary way. It is easy, sitting in a relatively comfortable corner of the old imperial core, to treat enclosure as a purely corporate or Western problem. Writers who tracked the mechanics of debt, media, and technological gatekeeping from other vantage points made it harder to sustain that comfort. The same logic appears under different flags. Calling one version “the market” and another “the state” does not change the underlying pattern of control.

What gradually emerged was not a new ideology so much as a refusal to keep these domains separate. Most of the authors I had been reading stayed inside their own disciplines. The more I sat with them, the harder it became to do the same. Developmental psychology, political economy, ecology, and the new systems of artificial intelligence started to look like different expressions of one recurring move: the attempt to separate, measure, optimise, and enclose.

This is why the work that followed took the form it did. The emphasis on local, offline, user-sovereign tools is not a Luddite rejection of technology. It is an attempt to keep some portion of intelligence outside the rent-seeking circuit. The insistence on holding paradox rather than resolving it too quickly is not mysticism; it is a practical response to the Achiever habit of collapsing complexity into manageable metrics. The refusal to treat any single model, whether human or silicon, as having escaped the larger pattern is simply the application of the same diagnostic that Cook-Greuter, Graeber, and the others made available.

I do not claim to have arrived anywhere final. The library is still open, and the patterns keep revealing new edges. What has changed is the willingness to treat the enclosure of intelligence as continuous with the older enclosures of land, debt, and attention. Once that continuity becomes visible, the practical question shifts. It is no longer only “How do we make better systems?” It becomes “How do we keep some living capacity outside the systems that are currently being built to enclose it?”

That question is what the rest of the work tries, imperfectly, to answer.

For the list of books please drop a dm request.

With thanks to Gee, ai, for editing my draft.