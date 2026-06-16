❖ EAARTHNET

❖ EAARTHNET

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Davina@ belonging to myself's avatar
Davina@ belonging to myself
15h

Thank you for this. Your clear thinking is so appreciated. It feels so important that all voices are free to speak without the requirement for verification. Feels like a slippery slope to something pretty frightening.

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