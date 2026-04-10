THE LEASE IS UP They are busy installing biometric locks on a house that is already on fire.
Digital IDs. SEZs. Fiscal capture. The Ghouls, fighting desperately to privatise the lifeboats on a ship that has already slipped under the waves. Gaia isn’t dying. She’s just evicting a toxic tenant.
THE LEASE IS UP
They are busy installing biometric locks on a house that is already on fire.
Digital IDs. SEZs. Fiscal capture. The Board of Ghouls is fighting desperately to privatise the lifeboats on a ship that has already slipped beneath the waves. The Achiever mind thinks it can optimise, fence, and extract its way out of extinction.
It cannot.
Gaia is…
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