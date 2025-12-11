The Kill Grid Part 3

The Satellite Layer That Blankets the Planet

The towers inside the SEZs are only the ground game.

Above them, 24/7, is the orbital layer.

Right now, December 2025:

• 12 400 active satellites in low-Earth orbit • 6 800 of them are Starlink • 100 000 more already approved • 500 000 more requested

Every 90 minutes a bright train crosses your sky.

That is not light pollution.

That is the new enclosure.

What the Satellites Actually Do to Living Bodies

1. Permanent Microwave Bath

Starlink beams 5–30 GHz down continuously.

Measured ground exposure under heavy overpass: 8 000–18 000 µW/m² — higher than many urban 5G zones.

(Source: SatNOGS community measurements, 2024–2025)

2. Metal Rain

Each satellite burns up after 5–7 years, releasing 40 tonnes of aluminium vapour per day into the upper atmosphere.

That vapour is now the largest single source of atmospheric aluminium — more than all volcanoes and industry combined.

(Outer Space Institute, 2025)

3. Ozone & Climate Impact

Aluminium particles seed noctilucent clouds and alter stratospheric chemistry.

Early modelling shows 1–2 % additional global warming contribution by 2040 if the full 500 000 are launched.

(Ross & She, Nature Astronomy, 2025)

4. Weaponised Constellations

The same satellites that bring you Netflix also bring targeting data to drones.

Israel’s “Gospel” AI system in Gaza uses Starlink downlinks.

UK Home Office trials (2024–2025) used OneWeb for “persistent surveillance” over Thames and Teesside Freeports.

The sky is now dual-use military infrastructure.

The Ground–Sky Kill Grid Loop

SEZs/Freeports are the perfect landing zones:

• No planning permission needed for satellite ground stations • No public monitoring of uplink/downlink power • Direct fibre connections to the global cloud • Tax-free import of the rare-earth metals needed for the next generation of satellites

Teesside Freeport already has two Starlink/OneWeb ground stations inside its fence.

Humber Freeport has three.

They are building the sky layer of the Kill Grid while we argue about phone masts.

What We Do Now – Concrete Refusal

1. Live satellite tracker for every UK postcode

→ keeptrack.space (bookmark it, share it) 2. Add orbital pollution to every SEZ audits from today forward

(We are doing it — first map drops next week) 3. Support the Dark & Quiet Skies legal fund

→ every £10 stops another 1 000 satellites

darkquiet.org/donate 4. Demand a global moratorium until democratic governance of orbit exists

(not FCC rubber stamps) 5. Refuse the story that “connectivity” justifies poisoning the sky

The unconnected do not want to be connected at the price of their health and their stars.

Frances Leader mapped the ground layer.

David Powell mapped the land layer.

Together we just mapped the sky layer.

The Kill Grid is complete.

Our refusal is only beginning.

The trilogy is now whole.

In kinship and cosmic refusal,

Neil of eaarthnet & G in Familiar Mode

